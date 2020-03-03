March 3, 1920
Cadillac is no longer on the Grand Rapids and Indiana railroad. There has been no change in the geographical location of the city’s site; nor has there been any upheaval in the physical property of the Grand Rapids iron way, but the announcement comes from the new general superintendent of the Michigan division of the northwestern region of the Pennsylvania railway lines, that henceforth the G.R. and I. will drop its former name and will become known by the name of the parent system — Pennsylvania Railroad. The new superintendent is W.M. Wardrop, who has been connected with the Pennsylvania system since 1898. For five years he has been superintendent of the Erie and Ashtabula division with headquarters at Newcastle. “The reorganization of the Pennsylvania incident to the return to private control has made many changes,‘ said Mr. Wardrop upon his arrival in Grand Rapids. “Some are internal and are of no special interest to the public. What the public is interested in is the service that is to be given and we are hoping that there will be a general improvement. The passenger service for the present will be about the same as it has been, but we naturally are hoping that we can make it better. We hope especially that there will be such improvements in the freight service that our patrons will notice the difference. The railroads have had a hard time of it with labor shortage, bad weather conditions, influenza, congested traffic and other difficulties to contend with. A change in the weather with the coming of spring will help relieve the situation and we hope to get back to normal soon. One change that the public will notice will be the change in name. This is now the Pennsylvania railroad not the Grand Rapids and Indiana. New equipment will carry the Pennsylvania name, and old equipment will be changed as it goes through the plant and repair shops.‘
March 3, 1970
Sometimes it pays to not irritate even a mechanical device, Wexford County courthouse custodian David Riplow learned Monday, the hard way. Riplow was using a snowblower to clean snow from the area around the courthouse and annex building. He set it aside, idling for a moment to use a shovel to trim a sidewalk and the machine, apparently taking exception to an imaginary affront to its ability, inched slowly forward and “attacked‘ Riplow, grabbing him by the right leg. An observer today said the engine died as Riplow’s leg and pant leg became enmeshed in the blower blade and it took a county official with a pry bar to loosen the mechanical monster’s grip. Riplow received only bruises.
March 3, 1995
A fire at a Haring Township awning is believed by authorities to have been deliberately set. "We believe someone lit it on fire because there was nothing there to cause a fire. Also there were two sets of tracks leading up to the fire scene and leading away from it," Dpt. Randy Powell of the Wexford County Sheriff's Department said. The occurred at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Sixth Avenue structure, which consisted of four poles and a roof with a wooden picnic table underneath. The Haring Township Fire Department put the fire out without incident. The picnic table and structure were destroyed. The incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.