Today in history: 'gangster' guilty on girl's charge

Sept. 22, 1922
Alonzo Uptegraft was found guilty in Recorder’s Court this morning of having participated in a disturbance near Gilbert on Sept. 3. Sentence will be pronounced Saturday morning. Uptegraft was the last member of the gang who was charged with attempted assault by a girl living near Gilbert. The other five were arrested after the alleged offense, but Uptegraft escaped the officers and was only retaken last week in Jennings where he was found hiding under a bed. The girl in the case testified to the attack and the people also called Henry Breithaupt, farmer whose coming is believed to have scared the gang of ruffians who were with the girl. The sextet also attacked Mr. Breithaupt, according to his testimony and he was forced to defend himself with an iron bar. The defendant took the stand in his own behalf, and his testimony was that while he was with the party he had no part in the attempted assault. He further denied he was wanted in Bluffton, Indiana, on a larceny change, although the sheriff had a newspaper telling of his attempted arrest and escape from the officers. He admitted he had been arrested in the Indiana city on a drunk charge.
Sept. 22, 1972
Robert W. Ransom, president of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association, spoke glowingly about a meeting he and four other representatives of the association had in Washington Thursday morning with various legislators and the acting Federal Highway Administrator Ralph Bartlesmeyer. Representatives from the Michigan development group attending the meeting beside Ransom included Thor Duncan of Traverse City, John Keen of Big Rapids, Jack Stuart of Reed City, and Stuart Cok of Sparta. “I think it was effective,” said Ransom about the meeting. The U.S. 131 association is actively attempting to get Federal Highway Funds released and to stop any diversion of funds to mass transit. Neither Michigan senators were present, but aides of both Sen. Robert Griffin and Phillip Hart attended the session held in the office of Michigan congressman Gerald R. Ford in the Capitol building. Ransom pointed out that the funds which many are proposing for mass transit have never really been earmarked. He explained, it would be like financing a concept. There is no specifics mapped out for the mass transit program. He also pointed out that the recently opened Bay Area Rapid Transit system in California was substantially financed by local dollars. At this time there is no provision for allocating federal highway funds for mass transit, but such action has been proposed in the legislature. Ransom also pointed out that Gov. William G. Millken of Michigan is also pressing that state highway tax funds partially be diverted to mass transit. The U.S. 131 association also opposes this move. Gov. Milliken has stated publicly that he would not allow a bill through which did not include a provision for mass transit.
Sept. 22, 1997
A Cadillac High School student was expelled on a charge of distributing marijuana in the drug free school zone. The junior student allegedly possessed and distributed marijuana across the street from the school on Sept. 11, according to the Cadillac Area Public Schools officials. A school administrator found him selling one joint of marijuana to another student and reported it to police, said Dr. Fred Carroll, CAPS superintendent. Cadillac Police Community School Officer Karen Gregg, who handled the incident, didn’t release further details or police action because the young man is a juvenile. The CAPS board of education Monday conducted a closed hearing and unanimously approved the administration recommendation to expel the student. During the hearing, board members noted the incident was serious and decided the penalty would be two semesters, Carroll reported after the hearing. The board will allow the student to continue school work with home-learning correspondent courses during the expulsion period. The board indicated it may consider an appeal for another hearing after this semester after reviewing the student’s efforts and courses records, Carroll said.
