March 7, 1933
Coming of a trio of big city gangsters to Cadillac to obtain revenge for the alleged hi-jacking of 43 gallons of alcohol from a confederate has excited considerable interest here. While the story could not be verified from official sources, it seemed that at least there were three men, apparently foreigners, who came from the Detroit area and “worked on” a couple of local youths. The latter succeeded in convincing the gunmen that they were not guilty of the hi-jacking, it is stated. The alcohol was taken from the house at 102 Granite St. during the absence of tenant, Ross Grammtaco of Flint, according to a statement said to have been made by Grammtaco. Grammtaco has been taken to Grand Rapids to answer in federal court to a charge of possession of liquor following his arrest here last week.
March 7, 1973
Evart Products Co. celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday and nearly 2,000 employees, their families and guests toured the plastics and electrical plants during an afternoon and evening open house. Dave McGeggan, Stu Reed and Cass Miller represented American Motors Corp. of Detroit at the celebration. Evart Products began its operation in 1953 with 25 employees. Today the plastics and electrical plants employ 900 persons. Of the total employment, 22% live in Evart, 52% in other parts of Osceola County, 12% in Clare County, 3% in Isabella County and 2% in Lake County. Ground was broken in 1953 on a 19-acre site for the plastics plant. The original plant size was 43,000 square feet. The electrical plant was built in 1966 on 17 acres and the plant size was 21,000 square feet. Today, the firm has 232,000 square feet in the plastics plant and 22,000 square feet in the electrical plant.
March 7, 1998
Samantha, 27 of Cadillac, was not hurt when her home was hit by a motorist Thursday night. Samantha is a Canadian black bear, the Cadillac landmark at Thirsty’s Grocery and Party Store on M-115 on Cadillac’s west end. The Cadillac woman was arrested after driving away from the scene of a one-car crash. “The bear is alright,” reported Sgt. Kenneth Holmes of the Michigan State Police post in Cadillac. “The bear slept through everything.” Georgia Kerkyras, co-owner of Thirsty’s, confirmed that the bear was fine. She had come out of her shelter just after the crash, Kerkyras said, but had not been directly affected by it. But, coincidentally, the bear has been under attack from other sources. Well-meaning people concerned about her condition have actually made threats against Kerkyras and her husband, Jim. Pressure to release the bear into the wild has been heightened after someone started calling for the release of the bear on the Internet. Long-time Cadillac residents and visitors know Samantha is not a recent addition at Thirsty’s. When the Kerkyrases bought Thirsty’s in 1971, Samantha came with the store. She was just a cub then.
