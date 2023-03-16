Today in history: gas prices drop to 27.9 cents per gallon in Cadillac area

Pictured is a clip from the March 16, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “March is variable or so writers declare every year. But, a picture is worth a thousand words, and this scene on Lake Cadillac blends three seasons with winter’s frozen waters gradually becoming slush toward shore where a ripple of autumn’s leaves make a winding path. The sun hides behind a gray haze that could be spring fever descending on Cadillac.”