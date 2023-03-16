Today in history: gas prices drop to 27.9 cents per gallon in Cadillac area

March 16, 1933
A needle, which had gone through the tongue of a hound puppy owned by H. Otto Kunze, was removed today by a veterinarian, who first anesthetized the dog. There was about two feet of thread attached to the needle. When the dog first came in from out-of-doors, Mrs. Kunze believed it had a sharp bone stuck in its throat and when she tried to remove it she received a cut or scratch on her hand. The dog allowed her to try and get the object but when she was unsuccessful the animal was taken to the veterinarian.
March 16, 1973
Gasoline prices in this city have been high for some time, but suddenly a gas-price war started about two weeks ago. The battle brought the prices to 27.9 cents per gallon of regular, then the war had seemingly ended. But now a boon to motorists in this area has occurred, the prices are being slashed again after a weekend of near normal prices. Two service station owners in town attributed the price conflict to stamps. Not the usual trading stamp variety, but a variety which gives customers an extra cent off per gallon. The Spur station on South Mitchell Street wants to use these stamps. That would make their prices a cent lower for the consumer. “The whole thing bridges on those stamps Spur wants to give away,” noted Fred McLeod, owner-manager of the Crystal Flash Petroleum Co., at Cadillac. “They really are underselling you a cent a gallon with the stamps. I don’t know how long it’s going to go on. I just kind of follow them. We don’t really get into price wars, we just follow,” he said. Duane Behrns, owner-operator of the White Rose Service Station on North Mitchell Street, notes he has pared his prices as much as possible. His price is now at 32.9 cents per gallon. That’s about three cents more than many of the service stations in the city. “I’m not doing anything,” said Behrns. “It’s as bad to be a penny off as a nickel off, when people become price conscious,” he said. McLeod noted, “It really does cost you some money if you sell the same number of gallons, but if you triple your gallonage, it doesn’t hurt that bad. And of course, you’re bringing in people from Marion, McBain and Lake City, where the gas prices are still the same as they were before.”
March 16, 1998
If Sherlock Holmes novels intrigue you, Cadillac police and Wexford County Sheriff’s Department may have something for you. The Citizens Police Academy will start April 2. But after completion of the two-month course, don’t expect to be carrying a badge or handcuffs. “The people that go through it will come away with a better understanding of the system,” said Dave Koenig, Cadillac police community services officer. “They will be better prepared if they see something suspicious and will know what to do and how to report it. We found that three hours is not too long for the session. The three hours just flies by.” The academy has been extended from seven sessions to nine after input from graduates who said there was not enough time to cover all of the subjects. There will be two or three guest speakers during each session. In the initial session, cadets will learn about administration. The next class includes a trip to the jail. There will also be a canine demonstration. Probably the most popular session is fingerprinting, Koenig said. Cadets will try to pick up fingerprints on various objects.
