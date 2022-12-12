Today in history: gasoline price war continues in Cadillac

Dec. 12, 1922
The case against George Kimball was dismissed on motion of the prosecutor who held there wasn't enough evidence to hold him on the original charge of being drunk and disorderly. Kimball was arrested by the troopers, who took Fiske, after the latter's arrest. He was near the McKinnon Hotel when the state officers appeared, and, recognizing them, shouted some words to which they took offense, arresting Kimball on a drunk charge. Kimball, at arraignment, demanded an examination, which was set for today. Prosecutor Yearnd held that the mere "kidding" of the state troopers did not warrant an arrest on any charge and that Kimball was a victim of sudden anger on the part of the officers making the arrest. Kimball was not implicated in the Fiske affair but was arrested the same evening and by the same officers and his hearing was held at the same session of Recorder's Court.
Dec. 12, 1972
After ending a two-day strike in a contract dispute, Thursday, Marion school bus drivers went back on strike this morning forcing Marion High School and Marion Elementary School to close today. The Marion Board of Education and its 16 bus drivers, who belong to a local and independent union, began contract negotiations in late August. The initial strike came last Tuesday when the board and the bus drivers were still unable to reach agreement on the matter. Superintendent Henry Moes had contended the drivers were seeking "more wages" and "fringe benefits" and Dorothy Miller, a representative for the bus drivers, said a higher wage was sought and maintained the board had "not been bargaining." But Moes talked with a union representative Wednesday afternoon and it was resolved the bus drivers "would go back to work if we started negotiating," he reported. He had also maintained the board had never stopped negotiating.
Dec. 12, 1997
Terrie Coker has had a busy week at work. You'll understand why when you learn about her job. Coker is manager of the Admiral gas station on North Mitchell — the same station that dropped its regular unleaded price below $1 per gallon Dec. 4 and sent a domino effect rippling through Cadillac. "I don't see an end in sight," Coker said of prices returning to the industry average. Nor does she see an end to the steady line of customers. "They're lined up like a tunnel in here," she said. Coker said cars began lining up 30 minutes after Admiral's sign announced the thrifty 98-sign price. Admiral lowered gas prices to help celebrate the grand opening of its North Mitchell location. "We'll keep it like this until my boss calls," she said. "This is unbelievable," Coker said and laughed, "we really need some more help in here." To remain competitive, other stations followed Admiral's lead with prices of 98 or 99 cents. Crystal Flash employee Chad Vugteveen said the North Mitchell site enjoyed "a really good weekend." Joy Gaasch of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce said the price war does not rage without costs. "It's great — except for owners who are not part of a large company," she said. "For an independent owner owner, it could drive into profits."
