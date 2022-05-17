May 17, 1922
One million rubles is the price of a suit of clothes in Red Russia today. The soviet rule of the bolshevists has so far disrupted commercial conditions that the students of that nation are destitute. To help relieve this situation the residents of the Y.M.C.A. dormitories in this country are being asked to give all their old clothes to the cause of clothing Russian students. Secretary Hugh Jameson will be glad to receive gifts of old clothing from others as well as the dormitory roomers. E.T. Colten, who represents the overseas branch of the Y.M.C.A. writes that there are 50,000 such students there who are suffering for lack of clothing. This need is hardly less acute than is the food shortage.
May 17, 1972
A personal appearance last week in Cadillac by Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace may have given the 52-year-old politician extra punch in Wexford County. The effect of the visit and an assassination attempt that hospitalized him Monday is purely a matter of conjecture, but there is no doubt that he claimed the county by a much wider margin than his statewide victory. Wallace, in Tuesday’s presidential primary, won approximately 51% of the Michigan popular vote in early defeating South Dakota Sen. George McGovern and Minnesota Sen. Hubert H. Humphries for the Democratic nomination for president. In Wexford County, however, he took 63% of the total ballots cast in the Democratic primary. The city of Cadillac voted Wallace by a about 55% while the remainder of the county went for the fiery little southerner by nearly 70%. In a predominantly Republican county, Wallace apparently drew a heavy crossover vote with the total number of ballots cast going nearly 3 to 1 Democratic.
May 17, 1997
At least eight people died in drunken-driving car crashes in the greater-Cadillac area last year. David Hall wants the public to remember each and every one of the victims, including those from years gone by. Hall and Eugene Geer, Cooley Alternative School students, want to build some sort of memorial to the victims of alcohol-related accidents. They’ve solicited for personal letters from families, neighbors, friends, anyone who might want to share a story of a face they want remembered. But it’s now two weeks into the project and they’re not getting much cooperation. Only one letter has come in. “I’m really disappointed,” Hall said. “I know it’s a pretty hard subject for people to talk about. But people shouldn’t forget it, it shows how many people do drink and drive.” Hall and Geer hope to build a plaque or bench embossed with names of victims and maybe display it in Cadillac’s city park or another public site.
The idea sprung from an earlier class discussion. “We were just talking about how you don’t think anyone ever gets caught,” said Cooley teacher Pat Gallop. Teacher Betty Yokeum was surprised by the lack of response. “Without stretching my mind, I can come up with seven names,” she said of alcohol-related fatalities. Geer has a name to submit, but not much in the way of memories. His grandfather died in a car crash, but “before I was born.” While continuing to solicit names, Hall and others plan to contact Cadillac chapters of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Students Against Drunk Driving. “We still have all of next year,” Hall said. Sheriff Gary Finstrom said in 1995, there were 272 drunken-driving arrests in Wexford County, slightly down from 286 in 1994.
