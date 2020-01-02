Jan. 2, 1970
An apparent winner in the Cadillac New Year’s Baby Contest came into the world just half an hour past the contest’s beginning Thursday morning. Georgia Ruth Gloger, new daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gloger of Harrietta, was born at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Mercy Hospital and topped the scales at 6 pounds and 11 ounces. The second baby reported thus far is George Scott Jr., 8-pound 1-ounce son of Mr. and Mrs. George Scott of Pine Street. He was born at 8:45 a.m. in Mercy Hospital. A third place baby had not been reported by noon today. Contest rules state that to be eligible to win the parents must be established residents for one year or more of Wexford, Missaukee, Northern Osceola or Northeastern Lake counties, although the father may be in the armed services. A report of arrival must be made to the Evening News in writing, to arrive no later than Jan. 9. It must contain the exact time and place of birth; the parents’ name and address; the doctor’s name and address, the baby’s name if assigned; and the name of the nurse.
Jan. 2, 1995
Old Christmas trees don’t die. They get chipped. That’s the hope of Cadillac city officials, who are planning their second annual tree chipping day Jan. 7. Residents who bring their trees to the Chestnut Street boat launch parking lot between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. will receive a ticket for a free seedling in the spring. Last year about 400 trees were picked up. Curbside tree pickup will continue as well, city officials said.
