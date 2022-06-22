June 22, 1922
A petition signed by W.H. Faunce and 906 others was presented to the city commission Monday night in protest against the employment by the city of a full-time health officer. The reason given by the petitioners was that taxes and other expenses are already high enough and that they do not believe it necessary to spend more than the city is now spending for this purpose. At the spring election a referendum for the guidance of the commission endorsed a public health officer by the vote of 922 for and 696 against the proposal. Now the commissioners do not know what to do about the matter. It appears to some of them that persons who voted for the proposition in the spring have had a reversal of sentiment and how far this attitude has been changed will probably be revealed when other petitions, now out, have been presented to the civic administration. The regular meeting last night was largely taken up with questions pertaining to public health. The advisability of employing a public nurse as successor to Miss Katherine Munshaw, resigned, was discussed and action held in abeyance until the health officer matter is settled as the city dads believe a new health supervisor, if one is employed, should select his own nurse. Several applications have been received from out-of-town doctors who would like to become full time health officer here. The city budget contained an item of $4,700 for salary and laboratory expense, the understanding being that certain state and federal aid would be available what would bring the total to the necessary figure. The general manager was authorized to supervise an inspection of alleys, dairies and other places, as a health precaution pending the solution of the full time health officer dilemma. The collection of garbage came in for a part of the discussion on health and sanitary questions. It was held by the commissioners that some method of collection should be devised, but it was acknowledged that there was no money available for the purpose. The two men who had planned on a collection route reported they had failed to receive enough pledges to justify their operation and other collectors are solicited by the commission. The city will dig the trenches in the city dump for anyone who wishes to take on the collection of refuse and with a nominal weekly charge, it is believed some one could work up a lucrative business.
June 22, 1972
“Cadillac will remain a small town a long time and to preserve its high grade, steps must be taken now,” members of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce governmental affairs committee agreed Wednesday. Committee members were concerned with a project which would mean expansion of the present Post Office or construction of a new Post Office on another site. They agreed that, if a new building could be arranged, it would free the present Post Office site for development as a parking area, providing up to 100 spots. One member of the committee said city officials had been told by planning consultants that the city had sufficient parking areas west of Mitchell Street but more is needed east of the main thoroughfare through the downtown business district. City Manager Donald Mason, today, reading from minutes of meetings held with consultants, said the planners had indicated a need for from 800 to 900 parking spots in the downtown areas. Without additional downtown parking, chain stores which lease buildings would terminate those leases and move out of the central business district to where more parking area could be made available, a committee member commented. “Cadillac’s future development lies in the laps of local people. Development of the downtown district is up to downtown merchants,” committee members said. “The city cannot participate because the city has no money,” City Commissioner Robert Pranger, a member of the chamber committee, told other members.
June 22, 1997
State Rep. John Gernaat (R-McBain) feels by rescinding its mission statement and removing any reference to God, the state Board of Education ignores its own heritage and shortchanges today’s students. Gernaat said the board’s action was a dramatic step backward. “So many of our children lack a moral compass,” Gernaat said. “Generations of Americans were taught in school systems that emphasized Christian values. We’ve driven a wedge between the two, and society is paying a high price with broken families and increased juvenile delinquency.” The 102nd district lawmaker urged the board to re-examine Michigan’s educational history. John D. Pierce, the state’s first superintendent of public instruction, was a teacher as well as a preacher. Pierce was unanimously confirmed in 1836 and served with distinction for five years, House Republicans said. They added that he is credited with establishing one of the finest instructional systems in the country. “The foundation established by John Pierce is being chipped away by his successors,” Gernaat said. “His uplifting principles are being rejected by the very individuals entrusted to preserve the system.” Gernaat also urged the board to study American history and learn from the wisdom of prominent Americans who served in similar positions of authority.
