July 7, 1922
Miss Elizabeth M. Hayes of Grand Rapids, who is organizing and directing the Cherry Home Camp this season, is in Cadillac today and will remain throughout tomorrow forenoon for the purpose of getting in touch with Cadillac girls who may wish to become members of the Cherry Home Camp as cherry pickers. Miss Hayes says a special dormitory has been erected for the girls; a building that will provide adequate room and all modern privileges for between 200 and 300 girls, far more than they expect to require this season. This is a provision for girls that has not before existed at the G.M. Dame orchards. Arrangements have been completed through which about 60 girls from Grand Rapids will participate in the cherry picking of this season and they include high school graduates and representative girls of the best homes of Grand Rapids. The compensation for cherry picking is to be the same as last year, when local girls won a cup. Miss Hayes will be at the Chamber of Commerce from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and will add names of Cadillac girls and women to her prospective list of cherry pickers or furnish further information.
July 7, 1972
The six days of the Lake City Fourth of July Festival has ended and the Lake City Chamber of Commerce is perplexed by a problem. The problem is simple — a $13,000 deficit. Mrs. Gorman Barton, president of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce, tries to stay optimistic despite the seriousness of the deficit. “We’re pretty much in the red,” she said. “We’re going to work together to see what we can do. We’ve got to work and work and work to see what we can do to salvage it.” The wheels have already been put into motion to get a recovery plan in operation. “We’ve returned or are returning every possible thing we can, but that only amounts to dollars. We’re talking about thousands.” Mrs. Barton continued, “There is still $7,000 for the units that haven’t been paid.” Apparently the festival committee overspent its budget and most of the revenues were not what had been anticipated. Festival chair David L. Jaehnig pointed out that there is still pledge money from various merchants to come in. He also said, “I guess the easiest thing to say is we made a roaring mistake. I think the board of directors (Chamber of Commerce) did not exercise proper financial control.” Jaehnig also pointed out he had anticipated help from various people. He said that about $10,500 had been pledged in money or in kind prior to the celebration. “It was fantastic from the point of view of a spectator, but from the point of view of an accountant it was a disaster,” said Jaehnig. “I don’t think this will come out financially disastrous.”
July 7, 1997
The fate of an abandoned church remains undetermined. After months of delays, Cadillac City Council members once again postponed action on demolition of the Simons Street building after a potential buyer express interest in the property. Council has granted repeated extensions to allow for “good faith efforts” to repair the building. This time, however, council members vowed no more favors. The council was expected to award a demolition bid during its Monday meeting until a Grand Rapids businessman expressed interest in purchasing and renovating the building. Richard McMahon said he and his wife are interested in moving to the area and heard about the building’s availability through a newspaper advertisement placed by the present owner, Marilyn Benner. McMahon asked council to postpone awarding bids until he could meet with Building Inspector John Saari regarding specifics of bringing the building up to code. “We’ve danced around this ... how long do we have to wait before someone gets hurt,” said Council Member Virginia Gambrell. “I don’t think it’s good for the community in the issue of safety. We want it taken care of.” Council agreed to take action at its July 20 meeting pending financial commitment from McMahon. If there is none, bids will be awarded.
