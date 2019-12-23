Dec. 23, 1919
Lawrence Housington was arrested by Sheriff Christoffersen for Grand Rapids authorities on a larceny charge, but there was some delay. The warrant from the Kent authorities called for a Leo Hilliker. Local officers arrested that man, who is a cousin of Housington, the officers discovered. Housington is said to have used his cousin’s name in Grand Rapids. After the Wexford officers go the mixup in names untangled they had some trouble in laying their hands on the slippery Lawrence who went out the back door as they came in the front one. Next time, however, the officers went quite late and they dragged Lawrence out of bed and up the hill to a cell in the middle of the night for his cleverness.
Dec. 23, 1969
Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post reported today that they were continuing their investigation into the larceny and malicious destruction of meats at the Fredrich Meat plant. The plant was formerly Herrurd Meat plant. Officers reported that the incident occurred sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. A large amount of meat had been taken from the cooler and several trucks parked indoors and thrown about the interior of the building and left to spoil. No value of his loss was available. In addition to the loss to spoilage an estimated 900 pounds of meat were taken valued at almost $1,000.
Dec. 23, 1994
Cadillac physician Charles Dumanois said he commends a local business owner for not selling shoe glue this week to some youngsters. Just a week earlier, Dumanois wrote a Cadillac News column about the increasing inhalant problem in Cadillac. “I think the lady did the community a great thing by refusing to sell it,‘ Dumanois said. “That is the tough part in retail sales. You don’t want to turn down a sale, but you have to think of the well-being of the people you are selling to.‘ Janet Eisenga, an employee at Snyder’s Shoes, said pre-teens came into the store twice this week asking for shoe glue by name. “We are really concerned because it is not a product we need to have children messing with,‘ Eisenga said. “I worked in a pharmacy for seven years and I know some of the things that are in this stuff. I just hope some adults can be made aware of it.‘ Two youths have died in the last six months in Northern Michigan from inhaling butane. That is one of the reasons Dumanois wants parents in the greater Cadillac area to be aware of the problem.
