Aug. 18, 1920
A story of the rejuvenation of Ad Wolgast through the transplantation of goat glands was printed in the Detroit Free Press Sunday. The article says: "Ad Wolgast is coming back by the goat gland route. D. P. Livingstone Barnes, who performed the operation on June 22, says there is no reason why the former champion lightweight boxer should not regain his standing the world of sport. "Those who have seen the fighter working out lately say the operation has changed him from a decrepit shell with one foot in the grave and the other headed toward the insane asylum, to an athlete. His mind and body are now normal," his doctor says. "His muscles are like steel and his hands can now withstand the hardest punch. He rises at 7 a.m., each day, does road work and skips the rope. Then he tackles the pulley and punching bag. An open-air amphitheater is to be built for his comeback. He will do three four-round boats in California and then go after his lost laurels."
Aug. 18, 1970
Attorneys met with visiting judge Elza Papp in private session this morning to discuss two cases concerned with Lake Missaukee's high water level. Judge Papp convened court long enough to inform spectators that private consultation with attorneys would continue and that court was recessed until 1:45 this afternoon. Speaking to the audience of more than 100 people who filled the courtroom to capacity, Judge Papp said letters and newspaper articles about the lake level had been sent to her. She pointed out that she could only be influenced by testimony give under oath and advised people not to write to her. The two cases — one filed by the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners, asking for an extension on a court-established deadline to lower the lake level, the other filed by homeowners to halt the use of a pump and piping system set up to drain the lake — are to be consolidated so both can be heard this afternoon, said Judge Papp. The problem of Lake Missaukee, which has been about two feet above the legally established level all summer, was first heard in Missaukee Circuit Court May 22. At that hearing, Judge Papp ordered the board to complete work by Aug. 1 to lower the lake level. July 31, a day before the court deadline, a 50-horsepower pump was installed and a six-inch pipe was laid above ground to drain the lake. The pump ran for 90 minutes before owners of the property on which it drained had an injunction served to halt its use.
Aug. 18, 1995
A Lake County correction officer has been charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a female inmate at the county jail. The 20-year-old Branch man was arraigned in 78th District Court on the charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a misdemeanor involving sexual touching with force or coercion. "This case has been under investigation since July 15," Undersheriff Mike Dermyer said. "We began the investigation after we had a female inmate approach a guard with her suspicions. What we have found so far is sexual activity between a correction officer and one female inmate at the county jail. The man was discharged from his job after being arrested Monday. "I'm disappointed," Dermyer said. "He's a good kid and he had a lot of potential for a career in law enforcement. He doesn't anymore." After being arrested, the man was lodged at the Newaygo County Jail. "Until we get a closed, complete report from the mission team, we will consider it an ongoing investigation," Dermyer said. "Within a week we should know everything involved. Right now we don't think there is anyone else involved as far as criminal charges go." The female inmate was transferred to the Newaygo County Jail. Since May, the man worked the midnight shift at the Lake County Jail as a full-time correction officer. Prior to that, he worked on a part-time basis at the jail for a year and a half. "There was every indication that he was going to be a shining star. He was a bright young man and showed a lot of promise. Needless to say he made less than a wise decision," county commissioner Glen Gorman said. "It's a good thing that we found out about this activity now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.