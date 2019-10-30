Oct. 30, 1919
This annual festival of the goblins gets its name from All Hallow Eve, an ancient Scottish fete, which has been modified with the years and now is assumed to be the light on which hobgoblins, scarecrows, brownies, sirens, satyrs and all other weird, uncanny, supernatural, unearthly, spectral, impish demonical and ghostly vampires are supposed to rise from their shrouds and visit the credulous. From ages past comes the custom of peering into the future on Hallowe’en. The Ouija and planchette boards are dusted off, the candle and mirrors, apple parings and other mystic devices are used with much effectiveness by the young people in their desire to foretell their fate. The season of the year makes Hallowe’en decorations reminiscent of the harvest and autumn leaves, pumpkins, corn stalks and apples have their inning. It also is customary to use witches, black cats, and other omens as a part of the decorative scheme. During the observance of All Hollow Eve, or the vigil of All Saints’ Day, in Scotland, the most essential part of the ritual seemed to consist in lighting a bonfire at midnight. This points to a very ancient and widely diffused practice of kindling sacred fires at certain seasons of the year. Hallowe’en in Scotland corresponded to the Germanic Osterfeuer and Johannisfeuer and the Beltline of the Celts, the former on the eve of May 1 and the latter on the eve of Nov. 1. Probably the winter, as well as the summer festival, was regarded as a season at which the fairies were unusually active and unusually propitious; but there is no evidence to show that the methods of divination at present usually resorted to, although of great antiquity, were originally regarded as limited in their efficacy to any one day.
Oct. 30, 1969
A Grand Rapids firm has created a new division and announced plans to open an industrial plant in Cadillac by Dec. 1. Cadillac Corrugated Container Co., a division of Grand Rapids Packaging Corp., has purchased the former Seven Up warehouse building on Seventh St. Seven Up plans to continue its local warehouse operations in a new location to be revealed later. Beginning employment is expected to be 15 to 20 people, mostly male, with hiring to begin Nov. 17, company officials said. No anticipated potential employment was reported. Hy Sweet, president of the newly formed company and president of Grand Rapids Packaging Corp., said the company is locating in northern Michigan to serve local industry and business north of Big Rapids. This is the fourth such industry to locate in Cadillac this year. Three others were Cadillac Plating Co., Northern Grind Co. and Kangee Products. The new operation will include a full line of corrugated fabricating machinery such as slitters, tapers, stitchers, printer slotters and other equipment for partition and parts department operation, company officials said.
Oct. 30, 1994
The Cadillac area will be haunted by thousands of ghosts and goblins, princesses and cowboys when Halloween night trick-or-treating begins. Cadillac Police Department Community Services Officer Matt Wohlfeill said about 4,000 area children will be trick-or-treating Halloween night. For the safety and convenience of everyone involved the police department recommends that trick-or-treating begin about 5:30 p.m. and end no later then 9:30 p.m., he said. Because there have been incidents of candy tampering downstate, police also advise parents to check their children’s candy, Wohlfeill said.
