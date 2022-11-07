Today in history: golf courts water request in budget

Nov. 7, 1932
The proposal to extend the city water mains south on Wood Street to the Jay Dee golf court will be placed in the city budget estimates for 1933, it was voted Monday night by the City Commission. When first requested the ways and means committee was instructed to investigate the cost of the improvement and Monday night it was reported by the committee that the total expense involved would be $1,021.80, which sum of money is not available for this purpose at this time. Therefore, the committee recommended that the item be included in the budget where it could be stricken out if desirable. It was stated that the Consumers Power Co. would hold the cemetery board responsible for the payment of the water rental inasmuch as the new pipe would be an extension of the cemetery main and would be outside the city limits. Nov. 21 was designated as the date to which bids would be received for supplying the city’s requirements of gasoline. On motion of Commissioner G.F. Brehm the commission voted unanimously to turn off the lights around the lake boulevard, from West Chestnut Street around Lake Mitchell to the Pennsylvania railroad crossing.
Nov. 7, 1972
Michigan Rubber Products Inc. plans to open a manufacturing facility in Cadillac next March, General Manager Keith Dahlquist announced today. The new firm will manufacture various types of molded products in its new 5,000 square foot building now under construction at 1200 Eighth Ave. at 13th Street. Novak Construction Co. is the major contractor for the Cadillac Industrial Fund Inc. which is financing the building. The company, owned by a group of Cadillac stockholders, will employ 30 people initially with expansion plans for 150 or more employees within a few years, Dahlquist said. The building is due for completion early in 1973. Robert Durant will be plant engineer and is supervising construction for the company.
Nov. 7, 1997
A 2-year-old wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a Cadillac woman who died at Mercy Hospital has been settled, avoiding what may have been an emotional trial. Terms of the agreement, reached in Wexford County Circuit Court, will not be released per court order, said the lawyer for the family. The lawsuit, filed in January 1996, sought unspecified damages under the Wrongful Death Act. Lawsuits are fielding circuit court when the amount in dispute is more than $10,000. The 54-year-old woman died May 23, 1995 of an apparent drug overdose. She was admitted a day earlier for an apparent infection of a catheter. The catheter was inserted to ensure she received adequate nutrition after much of her small intestine was removed in March. She underwent bypass in December 1994. The suit said the woman was given 500 times what the doctor originally ordered in medication, which caused an overdose and cardiac arrest.
