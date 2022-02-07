Feb. 7, 1922
Semeon Dunlop, who has been preaching at the Gospel Mission since the middle of the summer, will leave Cadillac today. His departure will be attended by some ceremony, as police officers will be at the train to make certain he shakes off the snow of this region, which he pledges never to soil again. At the City Hall this morning, when confronted by members of his congregation, the “Rev.” Mr. Dunlop agreed that he would much rather leave than face charges of immorality threatened by his outraged flock. He agreed not only to leave Cadillac, but never to come back and never to write to any local parties. He seemed quite anxious to leave, moreover. Police investigation of the actions of Dunlop brought out that he had been quite active in alienating the affections of some of the sisters in his congregation. Affairs even went so far that he was accused of carrying coal home from their houses, while husbands were absent, to heat his own little shack back of the Free Methodist Church. Dunlop has been married twice, police say but he only had a boy of 14 with him while here. Some six years ago Dunlop was in Cadillac before. He had been at Edgett’s Mill near LeRoy more recently and from there wrote letters which could have been barred from the mails, police say. His letters reveal his illiteracy. In a theological discussion with Chief Harris this morning Dunlop tried to distinguish between religion and the gospel. After a lengthy interview the police decided that Cadillac did not need the kind of teachings, at least by precept, which Dunlop had been giving.
Feb. 8, 1997
Twice as many students will be able to learn at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center this fall. Construction on the 36-by-52 foot expansion is scheduled to begin this spring with completion expected in September, said architect Pat Birtles of Birtles and Hagerman. “Right now there is no way we can have two schools in the building at the same time,” said Carl T. Johnson, whom the center is named after. The expansion includes the new classroom, which is slightly larger than the existing classroom at the center, as well as an office and utility/workroom/storage space. “The original classroom can hold about 50 students,” Johnson said. “The new classroom will be able to hold a few more.” The center and museum is run by the Department of Natural Resources. Johnson said the DNR suggested the expansion because the current building could not hold enough students. “They wanted more classroom space in order to the job they wanted to do,” Johnson said.
The Cadillac school district is one of the districts that will benefit from the extra space, said Fred Carroll, school superintendent. “There will be more opportunities for classes to be there at the same time from a variety of districts and not interfere with other visitors and classes going on,” Carroll said. Outdoor education is an important aspect of science education, he said. “Students are studying the outdoors and natural sciences and this is one of the numerous locations they go to,” Carroll said. The expansion will be on the back of the existing building, and will cost $150,000, up from the original estimate of $120,000, Johnson said. The DNR is matching local funds raised with a 50% match. “The people of Cadillac, again, have helped out,” Johnson said. “If they did not believe this was a worthwhile project they would not contribute.” The original deck in the back of the center will have to be moved, which Western Concrete has agreed to do. Jack Franke will provide fill sand and Robert Meyer is furnishing equipment for site preparation. Birtles provided architectural drawings at a discount, Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.