Today in history: grant for Cadillac sewer approved

July 19, 1923
Grading started today on Shelby Street for the brick pavement that will be laid from Pine Street to Cass Street. This pavement will be similar to that on Mitchell and Cass streets — brick on a concrete foundation. After the grading is done on Shelby Street, the excavator will be moved to Poplar and Granite streets and that stretch of state highway graded while Shelby Street is surfaced. Oak Street is progressing nicely. Vocation for vacation is being solved for many high school boys by employment on the street paving gangs. About a score of youths are working for the city and are doing excellent work, according to City Manager George Johnston. The boys are getting good wages and are developing their physiques with profitable occupation. They are very ambitious, says Mr. Johnston, and there is a keen rivalry displayed that keeps them on their toes every minute. It is a common sight to see two boys with loaded wheelbarrows racing for the concrete mixer and they work with the idea of self improvement as well as to earn money during vacation. The labor problem from the city is solved by their willingness to assist.
July 19, 1973
City Manager Donald Mason reported Tuesday afternoon that final approval of a $92,600 supplemental grant from the State of Michigan Water Resource Commission has been granted the city for construction of sewage treatment facilities. This grant, added to the $1,389,000 grant which was approved earlier this month by the Environmental Protection Agency, brings total grant money for the $1,852,000 project to $1,481,600, leaving $370,400 to be bonded by the city. Mason said the remainder of the money for the city’s share of the project will be raised by use of revenue bonds. Mason said the project will be undertaken in two phases, the first phase calling for awarding of the contract by Oct. 1, 1973, and the second phase to be under contract in January 1974. The first phase of the program includes the 13th Street interceptor sewer system, a laboratory at the treatment plant, permanent phosphate removal process and vacuum filtration facilities. Temporary phosphate removal has been in operation since January, Mason said. Phase Two will provide biological reactors and sand filters (tertiary treatment of the affluent), he said. The city’s engineering firm on this project is Ayres, Lewis, Norris and May of Ann Arbor. They expect to have the plans ready for bidding in September to meet the contract awarding deadline, Mason said.
July 19, 1998
A Michigan State Police trooper injured in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning remained in critical condition Friday at Spectrum Health Center North. The trooper sustained a broken pelvis, numerous other broken bones and internal injuries in the accident, which occurred on North Boulevard near Seneca Place shortly after midnight Thursday. Spectrum spokesperson Lori Couturier said the man had no additional surgeries after extensive surgery on his pelvis and chest and measures to control internal bleeding. Joan Socall, who lives two doors down from the accident scene, said she and a neighbor were awakened by the crash and stepped outside to investigate. At first, they saw nothing — the night was dark and there are no street lights along that stretch of North Boulevard. After fetching streetlights, they found the shattered motorcycle in the street and heard a voice calling weakly for help, but could not find the driver. A passerby had called 911 at 12:36 a.m. Emergency medical technicians found the trooper lying on an embankment 40 feet from the crash site. He sustained multiple broken bones and internal injuries due to high speed contact with the handlebars of his bike.
