Today in history: grant for Cadillac sewer approved

Pictured is a clip from the July 19, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Members of the Cadillac Town and Country Garden Club were busy Tuesday evening weeding and spading in their flower garden located in City Park. Terry Morgan, president of the group, provided the muscle power for Clara Cass (left) and Bessie Tuthill as he carried water for the flowers from the lake. There are no watering facilities near the flower garden area so water is brought in pails from Lake Cadillac.”