May 13, 1970
Ground-breaking ceremonies were held this afternoon on an industrial site northeast of Manton where construction is slated to begin for a new industry. Manton city officials said Great Lakes Sportswear Inc. of Detroit plans to be in production in about two months. Contract for construction of the 20,000 square-foot building has been granted to Frank Novak Construction Co., officials said. Six acres was deeded to the firm by the city, which purchased 39 acres from George Perry for $7,900. This acreage adjoined city property and was annexed to the city to create an industrial park. Water supply is to be furnished by the city. The city now qualifies for Economic Development Administration funds for a sewer system because of the increased need created by the new industry, an official said. In deeding the property to the firm, city officials included a provision that the firm must build within six months or the property reverts to the city. City officials said they anticipate employment to reach about 200 within a year. Jackets for advertising promotion are made by the company.
May 13, 1995
McKinley School first and second graders will soon be able to shoot hoops again, thanks to a donation from employees of a Cadillac retail outlet. Principal Dennis Stratton said a member of the Kmart Good News Committee called the same day an article telling of an act of vandalism appeared in the Cadillac Evening News. A lower basketball hoop and backboard had been put up for the first and second graders, after the students collected grocery receipts from area stores to help pay for it. The setup was installed May 5, and destroyed after just one day of use, apparently by a larger person who slam dunked a shot over the weekend. All of the second graders wrote letters to the News, saying how angry and sad they were that their new pride and joy had been destroyed. Their story ran on Thursday, and Stratton said he received a call from a committee member the same day. The school received a new, sturdier backboard and rim from the Good News Committee on Friday, and Stratton said he hoped it would be installed next week. The Honor Society from an area school also called offering a donation, Stratton said. "It warms your heart to see people concerned enough to help these kids," Stratton said. The Good News Committee is made up of Kmart employees who raise funds for community causes, said store manager Rudy Pulchan.
