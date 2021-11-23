Nov. 23, 1921
Cadillac officially was awarded the football championship of the Northwestern Michigan Athletic Association at a meeting of the executive committee in Reed City today. Traverse City had protested the eligibility of the Boyne City quarterback and this claim was sustained by the committee which therefore declared Cadillac the gridiron title holders. Glen Loomis, principal of the Big Rapids High School and W.W. Gumser, superintendent of the Reed City School were the regular officials who passed on the matter. B.C. Shankland, Cadillac principal, was ineligible to pass on the matter as his school was interested. The other two members, under the constitutional provision which puts such title claims up to the executive committee, selected F.H. Kinney, superintendent of the Evart High School, as the third acting member of the committee in the case. Cadillac anticipated a favorable decision, since the locals played a much more representative schedule than Boyne and because comparative scores were so flattering to the locals. The news that Traverse had protested the Boyne star was a surprise here but it put at end all chance of Cadillac meeting Boyne Turkey Day to play off the scoreless tie between these teams. As Boyne’s scores are thrown out by the decision at Reed City, Cadillac has won every game played this year.
Nov. 23, 1971
The first heavy snowfall of the season spurred 18 crashes over the weekend including four snowmobile incidents in which four persons were injured. Mark Cape of Cadillac suffered a crushing injury to his right foot Saturday when it was caught in the track of a snowmobile operated by his mother, Karen Cape, on private property in Clam Lake Township, State Police and Mercy Hospital officials reported. Annette Koonter of Cadillac, a passenger on a snowmobile operated by her husband, Daniel Koonter, suffered lacerations to her left forearm when struck by a branch while riding on private property in Boon Township Sunday. She was treated at Mercy Hospital and released. Margery Parker, 17, of McBain, was reported in good condition in Mercy Hospital today after being pinned against an automobile by a snowmobile Sunday. State police reported that the throttle apparently stuck on a machine operated by 12-year-old Robert Parker of McBain caused the vehicle to pin the girl. Another snowmobiler, Donald Goldsmith of Tustin, injured his left shoulder when his machine toppled on its left side while climbing a hill Sunday, authorities reported. State Police at Cadillac investigated 10 other highway incidents blamed largely on the heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions. State Police in Reed City reported four weekend crashes in their vicinity over the weekend.
Nov. 23, 1996
Two students from different districts face expulsion for bringing weapons to school. One student is a McBain fifth grader. The other is a Cadillac freshman. Last week, Mesick expelled two students for the same reason. They were freshmen. Under the state’s “zero tolerance” policy, students face mandatory expulsion for bringing weapons to school. The law does allow local school boards some leniency based on certain exceptions. The case in McBain involves an incident Tuesday, said superintendent Daniel Bachman. “A fifth grade boy brought his grandfather’s gun to school to show another boy,” Bachman said. “It was in a case ... he never took it out of his book bag. He did have some bullets — the gun was not loaded, but there were empty shells in the bag.” School officials were unaware of the gun’s presence until late Tuesday afternoon, after the student’s mother had picked him up from school. The student was suspended Wednesday, Bachman said. A closed hearing with the student, his parents and a school board committee tentatively is scheduled Monday. Based on its findings, the committee will make a recommendation for the full board to consider. Only a school board can expel a student. Despite what appears to be lack of violent intent, the boy disregarded a law he was aware of, Bachman said. In Cadillac, a Cadillac High School freshman faces expulsion for bringing brass knuckles to school. The school board will meet in closed session during a special meeting Monday to discuss the recommended expulsion of a ninth grade boy. The action stems from an incident last week, said superintendent Fred Carroll. “He brought them for defense,” Carroll said. “There was intention.”
