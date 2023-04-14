April 14, 1933
A resolution authorizing a committee consisting of the county clerk, treasurer and prosecuting attorney to take “any and all action whatsoever that this board might be legally authorized to take in connection with negotiating a loan to enable the county to meet its obligations and to obtain funds for the relief of the indigent in said county,” was passed by the Wexford Board of Supervisors this morning. The resolution also authorized the committee to “act in the name, place and stead of this board in connection with borrowing money for the above purposes.” It was explained in the opening paragraphs of the resolution that the funds of the county had become entirely depleted on account of tax delinquency and that it may be possible for the county to borrow money in part sufficient to defray the current expenses from time to time but before the annual meeting of the board in October. The resolution was offered by Oscar Anderson and was adopted without a dissenting vote. A.L. Burridge, division engineer of the state highway department, and E.H. Edyvean, maintenance engineer, appeared before the board and Mr. Burridge gave them a word picture of the RFC opportunities and limitations. The money for the months of February and March has been received and disbursed, he said, and the April money is now in Lansing. It was up to Wexford County whether this April allotment should be turned over to the state highway department to be spent entirely for labor on county and state highways in this county or to take it direct, putting up delinquent taxes for guarantee, Mr. Burridge said.
April 14, 1973
Several area law enforcement agencies have organized into a fraternal and cooperative group. The newly formed Cadillac Area Law Enforcement Association has membership among officers in the Cadillac City Police and Wexford County Sheriff department and Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post. It is hoped law enforcement groups in surrounding counties, the Department of Natural Resources and other state agencies may join, according to interim president MSP Sgt. David Fontaine. One of the purposes of the new group is to “encourage close cooperation with all law enforcement organizations throughout the area,” according to bylaws. Memberships are open to all full-time law enforcement personnel and associate memberships will be available to regular reserve officers of these units, Fontaine said.
April 14, 1998
Remember when one local grocer served a community of 6,000-8,000-12,000? Remember when stores were simple, aisles were narrow, and lighting wasn’t a science? When vendor displays didn’t exist? Then the Kroger, A & P, Jewel, etc. moved in across town or across the street. Maybe the old grocery store survived. Maybe it didn’t. The grocery C. Glen Catt opened in Gaylord in 1951 is one that did. Now the company which emerged from the single store is unveiling the results of a major investment in its Cadillac “Glen’s Market” store. The store has been in operation since 1990. It is the southernmost of 23 northern Michigan stores in the Glen’s chain. “All the Cadillac grocers — Carter’s, Prevo’s and us — are strong,” said Glen B. Catt, vice president and chief operating officer of Glen’s Markets and the founder’s grandson. Glen’s dad, Glen A. Catt, is the company president/CEO. Catt called Cadillac “very competitive.” That market will become even more competitive as Meijer, Inc. completes an 818,000-square-foot “superstore” on the north side of Boon Road near the future U.S. 131. “Quite frankly, with the new competition coming into the market, we felt we had to step up to the plate,” said Catt. The 45,000 square foot Glen’s store at 2100 North Mitchell has undergone a remodeling that includes the addition of a cafe, expanded produce, bakery and deli departments, new entry with automated bottle recycling and new decor. The cafe will be located in a glassed-in atrium. “When we opened at our first location in Cadillac, customers really embraced that store. When we moved, some customers didn’t like the store as well. So this is our chance, really, to do something for them,” Catt said. He said the company welcomed the opportunity to invest in Cadillac. Still, he said, it was also a challenge. “It’s tough, Cadillac is very competitive. Very competitive,” he said. “We find that we must make a stronger commitment to Cadillac.”
