Sept. 5, 1923
The final chapter in the history of Jennings is being unraveled. The flooring plant there is being dismantled by Chas, Hahn and Sons, a Saginaw wrecking concern, which has had a force of about 15 men at work the last three weeks. The job probably will last until snow flies. Last summer the sawmill and chemical plant were dismantled. The barns have been torn down and the blacksmith shop and round house for the yard engine are all that is left intact. The company store has been sold out and that is being taken down, as are many houses which were not worth moving on the trailer outfit. Meanwhile Joe Karcher, the local contractor who handled the unique transportation feat, is completing the work of installing foundations and fixing the 80 houses brought here. The Saginaw wreaking firm has bids in on the two school houses. There are about 50 school children left in Jennings and probably a total population not exceeding 80 at the present time.
Sept. 5, 1973
Three manufacturers of machine tools and cutting tools have merged into the Kysor Machine Tool Division of Kysor Industries, according to an announcement by John Dykstra, president of Kysor Industrial Corporation. The firms are Stone Machinery of Manlius, New York, manufacturer of high-speed metal cut-off equipment; Kysor-Johnson of Albion, builder of horizontal and vertical bandsaws; and Futurmill of Strongsville, Ohio, which originated indexable blade milling cutters, building planer mills and milling head conversions. “A unique service in metal cutting machinery is provided by these three major producers,” Dykstra said. “Now, in one fully integrated organization, we can bring together more experience, knowledge and ability to recommend the right equipment for the job, engineer the product to the customers’ needs where necessary and manufacture to exacting quality control standards.” Dykstra said manufacturing operations will continue at all five plant locations and administrative, engineering and sales activities will be eventually moved to the Futuremill headquarters at Strongsville, Ohio. All Kysor products will continue to be sold through distributors, serviced by the combined enlarged group of Kysor district managers and agents.
Sept. 5, 1998
John Rosczyk has filed for a recount of the Aug. 4 primary election. Rosczyk, from Roscommon, finished 80 votes behind Rick Johnson in the state House primary race, 4,190 to 4,110. Rosczyk said Thursday he’s recounting 34 precincts, from each of the four counties, Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee and Roscommon. “To be honest, I really have mixed feelings,” he said of the recount. “I’d like to be the winner, but then people say, ‘Why recount?’” It was supporters who helped Rosczyk decide, he said. “We had a lot of calls to do that,” he said. “People said, ‘Just to be sure there were no mistakes.’” Recounts are handled in Lansing at the Secretary of State’s election bureau. Officials there told Rosczyk to expect a decision by mid-month. Rosczyk paid $10 per precinct for the recount. Johnson said the recount is a waste of taxpayers money. “The taxpayers are really the ones that are paying for it,” Johnson said. “The $10 he is paying per precinct has nothing to do with the time the county clerks put in to it.” Johnson said he would not have asked for a recount if he lost by 80 votes. “I wouldn’t ask for a recount if it was five votes,” Johnson said. “Those people, clerks and election officials, don’t make mistakes. I have all the trust in the world in them.”
