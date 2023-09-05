Pictured is a clip from the Sept. 2, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Haughey, Black and Associations of Battle Creek have designed a site plan for 50 units in a low rent housing project authorized by Cadillac Housing Commission. Ground for the project was broken Friday morning and the job trailer moved on the site ... The street dividing the project has officially been named ‘Leeson Court’ and the finished development will be treated as any new subdivision.”