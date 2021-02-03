Feb. 3, 1931
Perry F. Powers of Cadillac, in presenting to the state Administrative Board today data in support of his plea for paving on U.S. 131 and M-131 north of Cadillac, used the following argument: "No other north and south Michigan trunk line is permanently more important as a whole or more likely to become a larger factor as a traffic medium than U.S. and M-131. This expectation is in great part due to the fact that more than 50 miles in driving distance from any point on the Indiana State line to Petoskey and the Straits of Mackinaw is saved through proceeding over the highway whose complete improvement we are urging. Whatever traffic tests have been applied to the sections of M-131 here and now under consideration have been applied to a portion of that Trunk Line notoriously in need of the primal improvement in your minds, that of removing the sharp turns and angles that have figured in several tragic incidents. And if it be explained, as we are told it has been, that the policy of covering with gravel only, certain highways or sections of highways that have been found to meet stipulated traffic requirements or counts please permit some further important consideration. The Cadillac Chamber of Commerce learned through personal inquiry of the Chicago Auto Association office and Resort Bureaus that in all instances inquiries as to routes to the Petoskey and Charlevoix resort regions and to the Straits of Mackinac through Michigan were answered with advices that U.S. 31 should be followed throughout because of the fact that 31 was practically an all paved highway while U.S. and M-131 was unpaved over the greater part of its course and was unimproved in other respects. And it was also found that directions to tourists given in Grand Rapids were to the same effect. So it is not therefore a reasonable insistence on our part that an unpaved and unimproved U.S. and M-131 should not be compared as a traffic bearer with a completely paved and improved State Highway."
Feb. 3, 1971
Discussion of the Cadillac-Wexford County Airport Authority Agreement topped the agenda as the Wexford County Township Association met Tuesday evening. Several questions on the agreement were raised by William Fitt, who leads the group, and other citizens in attendance from 10 of the 16 townships in the county. The agreement, recently adopted by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, concerns half-interest in the deed of the Cadillac Cty Airport given to the county. The agreement calls for the county to contribute "at least $10,000," matching the city's money for operating funds. The questions from the Association were on the terminology of the agreement. The words "at least" were felt by some to be too loose — especially since the agreement says that if the county decides to pull out of the agreement after a two-year period, the original land will go back to the city. Several township people were skeptical that the county would be indebted after a two-year period to be able to back out without losing everything invested. County Commissioner Clyde Clendening said any other land acquired during that period would belong to the city and the county, if the agreement was to terminate. Fitt also questioned why the attorney drew up an "agreement" instead of a law or ordinance.
Feb. 3, 1996
They gazed at the photographs, seemingly puzzled. Some shook their heads, quietly handing the poster board to the next person. The pictures were taken all over the city of Cadillac. Spray-painted mostly on the back walls of area businesses, the images were satanic. The messages called for death to Jews and boasted of "White Power." Police say the artists are the community's children. Members of Team Up are convinced the Cadilac area is on the verge of a youth gang problem. The "artwork" is just one piece of their evidence. "The gang situation, folks, is growing," said Dave Monson, Team Up president. "We have to see the potential seriousness, the severity of the problem. It's not going to go away." Monson and Team Up coordinator George Corliss are heading a group of parents, business, law enforcement and school officials, ministers and other concerned citizens in dealing with the problem. The 35-plus group met Thursday to hammer out details of a gang awareness seminar March 6-7 in Cadillac. The seminar will be led by Sandi Metcalf, a probate court official in Holland who has seen the gang problem explode there. Metcalf told Team Up members at an earlier meeting that a successful anti-gang effort takes cooperation between courts, police, schools, churches, parents and businesses. Her message was so urgent, Team Up thought she should take it to the community. Metcalf will speak to area school staff, Cadillac Chamber of Commerce members, health workers and community agencies in separate meetings during the two-day seminar. The key to the seminar's success will be involvement at a parent and community meeting, Monson said. "We have to get parents involved," he said. "I don't know how this is going to be successful if we don't get parents involved. How we do that is the $64,000 question. We need their support."
