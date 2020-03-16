March 16, 1920
A straw vote on the question of adopting Eastern Time in Cadillac this season is asked of the City Commission by the Exchange Club at the April 5 election. Following another discussion of the subject at its weekly luncheon at the Hotel McKinnon this noon the Exchange unanimously voted to ask the city to present the question to the voters next month. The lack of an adequate way of measuring the popular sentiment on the question had prevented definite action on the time question at previous meetings of the Exchange and the City Commission last night informally urged a straw vote, petitions or some other indication of sentiment before definite action was taken. Felix H.H. Flynn suggested the straw vote. While the proposition could not be submitted as initiative legislation owing to the passing of the legal limit for placing such matters formally before the people at the April polls, it was suggested that slips could be offered to voters who cared to pass on the matter at the election. Such a vote would not bind the city legally but the City Commission, searching for the real sentiment of Cadillac on the matter, no doubt would adopt Eastern Time as the standard here for the summer if there was a heavy vote in its favor. The date suggested at the Exchange was Monday, April 12, with the change running to mid-October.
March 16, 1970
The city of Cadillac may face court action if it uses an area in Haring Township for a new city dump. An attorney for the township has sent a communication to the city stating a township has decided to honor its obligation to enforce the Haring zoning ordinance and will go into court if necessary. According to the attorney, the township ordinance prohibits the use of the land in the township for such a dump. Recently it was indicated that the city of Cadillac planned to establish a dump in the township to take the place of the present city dump which is being filled up and which is being filled up and which it is reported can not be used for any extended time. Following an announcement of these plans, some residents of the township have objected and the township zoning board of appeals has discussed the matter. The appeals board has demanded that the township board enforce the ordinance, according to the attorney. It is claimed that the ordinance would have to be amended if such a dump is to be permitted.
