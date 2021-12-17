Dec. 17, 1921
Weed-painting is the latest form of expression for the amateur artist and the several cults of the city are decorating the milk-week pod and mullein stalk as Victorian poets used to paint the lily. Several mediums are used, the ones most commonly employed being water and oil paints, pastel crayons, bronzes and dye tints. Really remarkable results are obtained by the more expert devotees of the new pastime, the empty husks of the milk-weed pod being transformed into marked resemblances to sea-shells. One result of the craze that is likely to prove of lasting benefit is the fact that gathering the pods and destroying the seed-carrying floss, the future crop of milk-weed will be less than it has been in past years. There is in fact one cruel rumor that the Department of Agriculture inspired the weed-painting clan to action in the hope of reducing the yield of this particular noxious weed. The decorated pods and weeds have usurped the time-honored ledge of the what-not whereon formerly reposed the shell ornaments; framed, they have taken the place of the hair wreath and the wax flowers and the pastoral atmosphere produced by jugs of painted pods on the mantel has caused the statue of Venus, or Psyche to hide her sophisticated plaster self behind the new decorations. The pods have commercial possibilities however, a good healthy stalk wit several pods bringing from one dollar to three at the church bazaars. These exhibits are labeled “Art objects” and the cynical critic viewing them, is constrained to mumble — to himself — the cryptic answer: “I should think she would.”
Dec. 17, 1971
Formation of a group opposed to Corridor C for U.S. 131, formed by residents east of Reed City, was recognized Thursday night by the U.S. 131 Area Development Association Board of Directors. Corridor C has been selected by the Michigan Department of State Highways as the route for U.S. 131 and it runs east of Reed City and west of Big Rapids. Association President Robert Ransom said the residents have gone on record as being opposed to the route which runs through their area. Rep. Gerald Ford and Rep. Elford Cederberg have been asked to follow through with support for Corridor C, north of M-46, when the package reaches federal levels, Ransom said. A meeting will be sought with Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce officials to iron out problems between the Association and the Chamber, Ransom said. On occasion the two groups have had opposing viewpoints on highway developments, he added. Board members had a long discussion on the transportation package and concluded that diversion of motor fuel taxes for any purpose other than highways would be detrimental to the overall highway program, including all freeways in Michigan, Ransom said. There has never been a firm definition of what use would be made of motor fuel tax money diverted for mass transit and even though the Attorney General has opined that mass transit is a highway function, the opinion has “no meaning,” Ransom said. The board took action to continue opposing any diversion of any motor fuel taxes for other than highway purposes and to continue trying to get some kind of gasoline tax approved to promote progress of highway construction.
Dec. 17, 1996
Cadillac Area Public Schools will have a lot on the line when the Wexford County board meets Wednesday. The board is expected to consider the county planning commission’s recommendation that could lead to CAPS constructing a school building on Mackinaw Trail south of Cadillac. The planning commission voted 4-2 last week to recommend to the county board that public schools be allowed in areas zoned office/service. Currently, the schools are restricted by the Wexford County zoning plan to areas zoned agricultural/residential. The 43-acre parcel on Mackinaw Trail proposed for the new school is currently zoned forest/recreational. A zoning change request to office/service on the parcel is also expected, to make it consistent with surrounding parcels. Mark Smathers, a Cadillac attorney representing CAPS, said the school district’s construction plans could be delayed if the county board does not follow the planning board’s recommendation. “The most important thing at stake is time,” said Smathers. “An adverse decision could push back the construction. The best time to let out for construction is in the early spring, when construction companies are not yet booked. We could pay a premium if we wait until later in the year.” A delay of six months on construction would all but eliminate the board’s goal of opening by the fall of 1998, said Craig Weidner, board president. A delay would also mean improvements to the high school/middle school complex could not be done as scheduled because construction would be taking place at the new school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.