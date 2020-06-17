June 17, 1970
A count of 871 specific "hazards" on the 28-mile stretch of U.S. 131 from Reed City to Howard City were reported today by officials of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association. Robert Ransom of Cadillac, president of the association, and Robert Jones, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce manager, made the count Thursday enroute to a meeting to promote the U.S. 131 cause at Kalamazoo. Listed as "hazards" were 41 hills, 28 curves, 39 single yellow lines, 23 double yellow lines, and 750 commercial, residential and road drive entrances. The Association is urging immediate construction of this stretch, especially in view of the Michigan Department of State Highways' schedule for construction of an I-196 four-lane highway all the way from Holland to M-46, which would add to the burden of existing traffic on U.S. 131, officials said. Also included on a study being compiled by the association is the fact that $30 million has been set aside for construction on roads with traffic counts with less than 2,500 vehicles per day, officials said. The most recent count of U.S. 131 was in 1967 and that report indicated between 5,000 and 7,000 per day from Howard City to Reed City, officials said. Gordon Huizenga of Grand Rapids, recording secretary of the association, joined Ransom and Jones for the meeting with Kalamazoo Tourist and Resort Association and Convention Committee members. The program for completion of U.S. 131 freeway Mackinaw City to Indiana received enthusiastic support from the Kalamazoo group, official said. Their interest laid in the need for construction of an adequate stretch from south of Kalamazoo to Indiana, as well as interest in bringing tourists to Kalamazoo from Chicago and Indiana.
June 17, 1995
A Silent Observer tip turned into pay dirt for area narcotics officers. Officers with the Traverse Narcotics Team confiscated 302 marijuana plants that were growing in and around a Mesick area home. The team also seized some processed marijuana. The total value of the find is estimated at $300,000, a report from the Wexford County Sheriff's Department states. A 40-year-old male, the owner of the home, awaits arraignment early next week. His name will be released at that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.