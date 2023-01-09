Today in history: group wants environmental education in classrooms

Jan. 9, 1933
A Cadillac angle in the Kaleva bank holdup and slaying of the cashier developed with the arrest of the confessed perpetrators when one of them admitted he was a pal of Al Winnicki, held in jail here as a suspect in the Harmon drug store robbery in November. Winnicki’s friend is Elmer (Mike) Zellers, who told officers Saturday night he was with Winnicki in the drug store hold-up. He further alleged that the proceeds of the Kaleva bank job were designed to help Winnicki out of jail, “if the bail is not too high.” Winnicki admitted to Sheriff Nixon that Zellers was a pal, the sheriff said today, but refused to admit that either of them held up the Harmon drug store. He also declined to comment on the report that the Kaleva bank money was to be used to bail him out of jail. Winnicki has steadfastly denied guilt, saying there was “no use” in confessing and pleading guilty to anything. Winnicki did say however, that with all his pals in jail, life means nothing to him now. Sheriff Nixon was warned by state police Saturday night that the Kaleva robbers might come here to try and “break” Winnicki out of the county jail. The warning followed taking of members of the Gaw family of Brethren to Manistee and questioning them.
Jan. 9, 1973
A Junior High School student was suspended Monday night by the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education for the balance of the school year on the basis of “continued misconduct in the school building.” Junior High Principal Maynard Thompson said the 15-year-old ninth grade boy was disruptive and had threatened other students. Efforts had been made to “work with” the boy, he added, but “you can’t work with him.” Last month, a Senior High School student had been considered for suspension for the use of marijuana while on school property and Supt. William D. Smith said the board members would face a “similar” situation at the January session. However, the Junior High student in Monday night’s action was not involved in drugs, Smith said. A vote in December failed to authorize suspension of the Senior High student. Monday’s suspension carried an option that the youth would be readmitted to school if he approached officials “with the proper attitude.”
Jan. 9, 1998
Michigan public school curricula could be expanded soon to include environmental education. That’s a result of provisions of state environmental legislation passed in 1994. Intermediate school district professionals, teachers, state educators and environmental professionals met recently at the Kettunen Center here to discuss how they can integrate environmental education into schools. Schools from Lansing, the thumb area and Kalamazoo were represented. Kettunen Center youth and adult program coordinator Andrea Grix said the program could be in place as soon as next school year. “We’re looking at the Michigan science, social studies and math goals and objects and environmental goals and objects to develop an easy-to-use package for teachers. Schools could see something within a year,” Grix said. State legislators passed the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act in 1994. Provisions of the act created the titles of statewide education coordinators within the departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Quality.
