Sept. 8, 1922
Another linemen was electrocuted today, more than six months following the terrible sleet storm last February and just on the eve of completing the reconstruction of the Consumers Power Co. distribution system in Cadillac. It was less than a fortnight ago, Aug. 26, that the first such accident took place when William Jackson, of Cleveland, another power line man here with his family on reconstruction work, was killed in a similar accident near the table factory. Today’s victim was Benjamin Underwood, 27 years old. He was fatally shocked in front of the gas works at 11:40 a.m. Efforts of more than two hours to revive him failed. The accident took place just before noon when the victim was finishing work on a line and taping up a joint already made. He reached out for a fellow workman to hand him some more tape and his right hand touched a 480 volt line on which he was working. The hand only has a few small burns and there were no other marks on the body. A. Morgan, the fellow workman on a ladder against the same pole, knocked Underwood loose and got him to the ground, where the foreman, W. Hopkins, was watching the work. The victim was in contact with the wire less than a minute and was brought down quickly, when efforts to revive him started immediately. A pullmotor and other aids were used more than two hours before the physicians and company officials would give up. In about 15 minutes after the workers started, Underwood was breathing naturally and his heart resumed beating. He took only half a dozen breaths however, before all action stopped and he never showed another flutter of life.
Sept. 8, 1972
Nearly three years of action to improve conditions at five Lake City parks will culminate Sept. 16, as members of the Friendly Garden Club, and Fourth Nighters, girl scouts, and officials of the Lake City area honor guard completed park improvements in that area. The groups, who all took part in the park improvements, first began work three years ago on the project, which was initiated by the Friendly Garden Club. A report of the groups’ achievements will be sent to several Garden Club officials in competition for an award of outstanding environmental improvement. According to Mrs. William Stanton, a Garden Club member who was active in the project’s initiation, the Fourth Nighters and her organization sought to determine methods for improving the use of the five parks by both public and commercial bodies. The five parks included in the beautification efforts were Municipal Park, Reeder Park, and Englewood Park, all located in the downtown Lake City area, Maple Grove Park, located east of a series of railroad tracks at Lake City, and Miltner Park, running from the Lake City Marina four blocks to the south.
Sept. 8, 1997
The balls have stopped bouncing. Now, the counting begins. There’s not yet an official total of money generated by the weekend’s Gus Macker tournament, but if past years hold true, the news will be good. In 1996, the hoops tourney raised more than $52,000 for CASA, Cadillac’s youth sports organization. In 1995, that total was $37,000 and the year before that, $35,000. “We’re not sure yet, but it was a great weekend,” said Carol Potter, executive director of Cadillac Visitors Bureau. Sunday’s rainy weather didn’t damper spirits, particularly of the 20 teams playing. “It was misty but not a downpour,” Potter said. “So everyone was able to keep on playing, it wasn’t stopped. I think the only thing that was hurt on Sunday was that’s when the locals usually stroll along to the food booths.” The weather likely sent more people to Cadillac restaurants. Joy Gaasch, Chamber of Commerce director, said downtown business was brisk throughout the weekend. “I’m hearing nothing but good reports, everyone was busy,” said. Macker participants also raved about the weekend. “It was a marvelous success,” Gaasch said. “I think the new special events we added brought more excitement to it.” New events were the Dinky Dunk, Three-Point Shootout, and longest throw and free throw competitions. “People love our Macker because it’s so well run,” Potter said. “And that’s a tribute to our volunteers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.