Today in history: Gypsies rounded up after 'rolling' man in Cadillac

July 20, 1923
People still think Gypsies are regular folks but the Stanley gang, which was in Cadillac yesterday, pulled a smooth deal or two and beat it. Chief Ernest Harris gave chase, cornered the outfit at Kingsley and it cost them $45 to settle. Irwin H. Larkin, who drove over from a Houghton Lake resort to see Cadillac’s famous Lake Shore Boulevard drive, was the victim. He met a gay Gypsy on the south boulevard and stopped when hailed. She wanted to tell his fortune but he refused to fee her. She kept up a running fire of talk and asked for a match, still pressing to tell his fortune. Then she offered to tell it for the match, but he was trying to get away. Finally she said she would tell it anyway, and grabbed his handkerchief from a pocket. He grabbed it, too, and while they were scuffling for it the Gypsy got his roll of bills out of another pocket. He dropped the kerchief hold and reached for the bills. Evidently he thought she gave them all back, but the lady was slight of hand, as well as of build. When Larkin later counted his money he found a $20 bill had been slipped off. Larkin reported to the police that he had been rolled, and it was found the Stanley outfit, in five Cadillac and Packard cars, had left up the Mackinaw Trail. Chief Harris and George Johnston gave chase, telephoning northern towns to stop the outfit. Manton failed, but Kingsley officers had the band rounded up. The Cadillac officers had the woman 55 minutes after they left Cadillac. The outfit gave Larkin back his $20, paid the taxicab bill for the police and also costs to Kingsley officers for their detention.
July 20, 1973
The Lawrence (Pun) Plamondon and Craig Blazier trial got underway in Circuit Court here today with two of the prosecution’s chief witnesses testifying without a jury listening. Plamondon, 27, and Blazier, 22, are charged with conspiracy to extort, extortion and criminal usury stemming from an alleged attempt to collect $3,000 in a transaction with Uwe Wagner of Beulah last March. The defense waived the right of a jury trial Wednesday on the grounds it was “impossible to educate the people of Cadillac to their life style and culture.” Plamondon, a co-counsel in the case along with attorney Hugh “Buck” Davis, said after questioning only a few of some 90 potential jurors for a day and a half, it was clearly evident “the basic political trend of the community was conservative.” “There was a significant gap in culture in Cadillac and the Rainbow People’s community that made it impossible to educate the people of Cadillac to our life style and culture,” Plamondon said. Both Pamondon and Blazier are members of the Rainbow People’s Party. Plamondon also cited elements of time and economics today in court regarding defense counsel’s decision to go ahead with the trial without a jury.
July 20, 1998
With August around the corner, there is plenty of swimming season left this summer. And plenty of places to take a dip. People can often be found swimming in Middle Branch River and the dam backwater in Marion. Near Tustin, there is Diamond Lake, about two-and-one-half miles southwest of town, and Center Lake, on the north side of Kettunen Center. Down in Evart, Spring Hill camp on 95th Avenue offers summer programs to youth across Michigan. There is also a pool open to the public. But swimmers should be careful when dipping into wild-water swimming spots. Nearly all lakes and rivers are unprotected by lifeguards; swimmers swim at their own risk. “Besides the public pool at Spring Hill camp, most lakes are unsupervised,” said Jerry Lindquist, MSU extension director. “County parks do have park supervisors and sites are kept clean.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.