Today in history: Gypsies rounded up after 'rolling' man in Cadillac

Pictured is a clip from the July 20, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Manton’s sewer collection is expected to be completed next spring, but if contractors Benchley Yager Construction Co. of Beaverton and Gravel Equipment Co. of Grand Rapids continue to get help from kibitzers like these four young men, it could be done a lot sooner ... or later. Construction on the system began during the last week of June. Here, from left, Kevin Lytle, Dean Stoddard, Joe Hurlburt and Kevin Mullins, all of Manton, take time out from whatever boys do on a summer afternoon to keep an eye on work along Cedar Creek just west of Lake Billings. The project, which will cost just under $1 million, was initiated after Manton and several other cities and townships in the state were cited several years ago by the Michigan Water Resources Commission to clean up pollution problems.”