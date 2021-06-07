June 7, 1921
Donavan McConville, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dess McConville of Pine Street and Harry Schoonover, 21, a cousin, were badly injured Saturday afternoon when they were thrown from the Cadillac Ice Cream Company’s delivery wagon, which they were driving on Howard Street. The accident occurred at about 4 o’clock. The king bolt, holding the whiffle tree to the wagon box, broke, letting the front end of the box to the ground and threw them both out under the horses’ hooves. The horses dragged them for more than half a block, when they were thrown clear of the wreckage. Donavan McConville had a toe amputated, limbs lacerated, a scalp wound and his entire body bruised. Harry Schoonover sustained three or four fractured ribs, a scalp wound, the arm muscles torn loose and other bruises. Both boys are resting well today.
June 7, 1971
Local participation in a statewide practice H-Bomb test Saturday and Sunday was “very good‘ according to Wexford County Civil Defense Director William Forbey. A contingent of Civil Air Patrol personnel assisted Civil Defense in various activities, including flying over the area to determine the amount of simulated fallout. Several simulated H-Bombs were “dropped‘ in the state in a test to determine the preparedness of Civil Defense. “It was a very good mission — most illuminating for the Civil Air Patrol, Civil Defense and the U.S. Air Force,‘ Forbey said. The Air Force graded the mission. “A lot was accomplished in training under field conditions — radiological monitoring, message handling, search and rescue,‘ Forbey added. “It seemed to be the consensus that the exercise was very satisfactory,‘ he said. CAP units from Detroit, Royal Oak, Grand Rapids and Roscommon were in Cadillac for the exercise. National Guard and State Police gave assistance.
