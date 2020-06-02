June 2, 1970
State Sen. John F. Toepp (R-Cadillac) has been named floor leader in the State Senate in a shuffle of Republican assignments following the resignation of Sen. Emil Lockwood (R-Elm Hall) as Republican majority leader. Toepp's former post as GOP whip in the Senate was filled by Sen. George Kuhn (R-Birmingham) in the realignment. Lockwood resigned as majority leader to run for secretary of state. In a closed-door caucus Monday evening, the GOP elevated Sen. Robert VanderLaan, R-Grand Rapids, to the post of majority leader. At the same time, however, they took the post of caucus chairman, also held by Lockwood, and gave it to Sen. Charles O. Zollar, R-Benton Harbor. Capitol observers said it was the first time since the mid 1950s the two key leadership posts were not held by the same man. Lockwood held them both for six years. Zollar is chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He has been thinking about running for congress, but said his selection as caucus chairman "certainly has affected" his final decision about what to run for. The Benton Harbor lawmaker plans to announce his plans Wednesday and is expected to run for another term in the State Senate. Among those urging him to do so has been Gov. William G. Milliken. VanderLaan, who also will run for re-election, told newsmen after the caucus that the division of duties "does not mean there is a split" in the caucus. "Both choices were made by unanimous vote," he said. "They mean exactly what the titles indicate. I am the Republican leader and Senator Zollar is the caucus chairman." VanderLaan said Lockwood had said "he wishes no more leadership responsibilities so that he may devote full time to running for secretary of state and serving as a senator." "However," VanderLaan said, "I will consult with him from time to time to take advantage of his experience." The vacating by VanderLaan of the majority floor leader spot resulted in a series of elevations of other senators on the leadership ladder. At the same time Sen. Milton Zaagman, R-Grand Rapids, was named president pro tem of the Senate, succeeding Sen. Thomas Schweigert, R-Petoskey, who recently became acting lieutenant governor. Sen. Anthony Stamm, R-Kalamazoo, was named assistant president pro tem.
June 2, 1995
Mouths will drop open when barricades in front of the H.L. Green building come down, said Cadillac's Downtown Development Authority director. Construction is right on schedule and the first tenants soon could be doing business. "It's coming along really well," said Precia Hopkins, DDA director. "There will be an incredible change — people's mouths are going to drop open." The building's facade and the southern third of the building should be completed by Monday while the middle and northern thirds of the building are expected to be done by July 5, Hopkins said. The Michigan Jobs Commission boosted a plan to renovate the building, awarding a $200,000 loan for the project. The Urban Land Assembly Fund loan will provide almost half the estimated $410,000 cost of renovating the building into three separate retail storefronts. The almost 11,000 square-foot building has been vacant since 1991. The city bought the building from an out-of-state holding company last summer and the Downtown Cadillac Fund agreed to rehabilitate and divide it into specialty stores. Plans call for mechanical, electrical and structural improvements to the first floor to accommodate three stores of 3,600 square feet each. The basement and second story will be renovated as storage and office space. The facade is being renovated with an exterior insulating system, watertight and with a new color scheme. A purchase agreement is being worked out with the building's first tenant, Hopkins said. Other prospects have shown an interest and the DDA has distributed a marketing brochure for the building. "Once the barricades come down, it won't be hard to get tenants," Hopkins said. "It's going to be beautiful." Renovating the building will make the block it's housed on strong, Hopkins said. The building takes up 75 front feet of a block that is about 300.
