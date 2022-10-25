Today in history: H.L. Green Store 're-opened ' for business with ribbon cutting

Oct. 25, 1932
When Patrolman Robinson answered a call to the McGinn restaurant this morning about half past six o’clock, he was told by Mr. McGinn that Carl Bennett had been there and had smashed a slot machine and taken out the jackpot. Robinson returned to police headquarters and shortly afterward received a call from the Miller cafe that a man in there was saying he was going to “lick everybody.” The patrolman and George Johnston, city manager, went into Miller’s and Robinson asked Bennett to go to police headquarters with him. While Robinson was telephoning for McGinn from the city manager’s room, Bennett disappeared but was found hiding on one of the fire trucks. He was told to appear at police headquarters Wednesday morning as the prosecutor was to be in Lake City today. Bennett told police that he had spent $12 in the slot machine, getting only about $1.60 back and that he smashed the glass of the machine with a fork intending to get the difference from the jackpot but only found $1.20, officers said.
Oct. 25, 1972
H.L. Green Store in Cadillac “re-opened” for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning. Although the store has not actually been closed, it has undergone extensive face-lifting and installation of a lunch counter. This morning, Cadillac Mayor Raymond Wagner wielded the scissors to cut the ribbon while Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Manager Robert Jones, store manager George Allen, Mrs. Allen, employees of the store and other dignitaries looked on (see picture with story).
Oct. 25, 1997
Lt. Andrew Baker, Cadillac’s Michigan State Police post commander, will retire on Halloween night. “I’m ready to go,” said the 28-year police veteran. “However, we still have our work to do here in the Cadillac area. I can’t savor that moment just yet.” Baker became commander of the Cadillac post Oct. 3, 1993. He quickly immersed himself in community activities. He has been very active as a member of the Optimist Club and participated as a Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce member. Baker has been on the board of directors of the Cadillac Country Club and an Elks Club officer. Baker previously served as commander of the Reed City post and has been a member of the state police since 1978. While a successor has not yet been named, Baker speculated that a promotion, rather than a lateral transfer, might produce a new commander. “The Michigan State Police realizes that it is important to be an active participant in the community,” said Baker. “It would be hard for someone to leave all that behind somewhere else.”
