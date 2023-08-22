Today in history: half of poll respondents say 'yes' to impeaching Clinton

Aug. 22, 1923
The John Robinson circus plays Cadillac. Tomorrow people naturally want to know what kind of a show it is, and The Evening News investigated. The Robinson show, which has been on the road for a century, is one of the largest remaining in America. A few years ago, before the war, there were 24 circus outfits traveling in the United States by rail on trains of their own, with many smaller outfits of a few cars hooked on regular trains for their jumps. Today there are only a dozen shows of such class left, costs forcing many consolidations in the pinch of war times and since. Barnum and Bailey and Ringlin Bros. are now combined into one show. Then there is another circus management which has three shows on the road, the Robinson show, the Sells-Fluto outfit (in which the old Forpaugh show is absorbed) and the Hagenbeck and Wallace combination. These three shows are all about the same size, the Robinson show, for instance, carrying 30 cars. It specializes in wild animals, as did the old Hagenbeck show and the Al G. Barnes show which played Cadillac a year or two ago. The Barnes show, not quite so big as the other four mentioned, is the only other “major league” circus on the road today. There are only seven circus outfits carrying more than 12 cars today, as compared with more than three times as many a decade ago. Last season the Robinson show played Michigan, but went up the east coast of this peninsula and crossed the Straits. It is given an excellent recommendation by Michigan cities it played last season, in reply to inquiries from here. The Robinson show will be found to be as good as the Hagenbeck-Wallace show that pleased Cadillac recently. It is many times the size of the little circuses which have played this region so far this season, and anyone who likes the sawdust outfits will enjoy tomorrow’s performances. The circus will arrive early tomorrow morning on the Ann Arbor from Mount Pleasant. It will transfer to the Pennsy and the big top and other canvas arenas will be pitched on the Smith lot across Haring Street from the Fair Grounds.
Aug. 22, 1973
A new sign goes up at Stephans. Ace Hardware changes location and starts work on improving their building. Other downtown businesses do remodeling inside and out. The Coffey Agency decides a mansard roof will enhance its site and bring it to standards with the neighboring buildings. That’s the way a downtown gets rebuilt. Cadillac’s downtown is apparently going that way. Some downtown people are making a concerted effort for a parking plan, which will increase the number of parking spaces in the downtown area to help improve the business. It’s a long process to change the appearance of a whole section of the city, but apparently it’s happening in Cadillac. “I think we ought to take a great deal of pride in this town,” said Mrs. Winston Coffey of the Coffey Agency. “We make our living in this town. If a little fix up helps our town then we should do it,” she said. The project at Coffey’s is a mansard roof with rough-sawn stained cedar shingles. Michael O’Neill, an official of Ace Hardware, went even further, “The fact is the downtown area is a real compliment to the people. We can thank the Chamber of Commerce and the people for that. The downtown area has come closer and closer to the reality of a master plan.”
Aug. 22, 1998
Just over half of the readers who responded to an InfoSource poll do not support President Clinton and because of revelations about his sex life, think he should be impeached. However, most of the callers who continue to back Clinton and say they’ve had enough of the sex scandal are women. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they do not support Clinton. Reasons varied, of course. Some never wanted him in office in the first place. Others were disappointed by his public address Monday, saying it wasn’t enough of an apology. Of those 59 percent, 69 percent were men, 31 percent women. Nearly the reverse occurred when looking at Clinton supporters. Of the 41 percent who said they support him, 67 percent were women and 33 percent men. The poll asked readers if they support the president, if they thought his statement was enough and if media outlets should drop the issue. “It’s time for Clinton to accept his responsibility for his behavior and sacrifice his right to lead this country,” one male caller said. Several callers said Clinton should be impeached but then thought differently. “Impeachment would be a bad solution because that would make Al Gore the president and he’s just a Clinton clone,” said one man. Those who supported Clinton mostly said they didn’t care about his personal life, that it was “a matter between him and his wife.”
