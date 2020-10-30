Oct. 30, 1920
Almost 500 people attended the community Hallowe’en celebration at the Y.M.C.A. last evening, which was a decided success from every standpoint. The Hickville Band, impersonated by some of the musical talent of the Acme Band, started the festivities with a concert in front of the Association Building. More music was given inside later. After the grand march group games were played. There was a large delegation of ghosts present all evening. Downstairs the stunt arranged by the Acme force was staged as a chamber of horrors, with electric fans which swept unexpected blasts on the visitors, wet towels against their face and other surprises. The Cadillac Veneer Co. put on its stunt in the gym, four sons of members of that force performing tumbling and pyramid drills. Veneered mahogany lap boards were given away to two lucky lady visitors. Another stunt was the chamber of guesses. Refreshments also were included on the program. Thanksgiving time the “Y‘ will put on another community party.
Oct. 30, 1970
A new pump installed to drain Lake Missaukee may have to fight a battle against the fall freeze. Property owners, especially those on the south side of the lake, report there is still water in their basements. Mrs. Charles Rososky said by continuous use of a sump pump they managed to keep the basement of their home dry for about three weeks. But when the recent rains began, water came back into their basement. A submersible pump capable of taking four million gallons of water a day from Lake Missaukee began running Wednesday. The pump replaces a smaller 50 horsepower pump that could pump a million gallons a day. Installation of the pump follows two court suits filed against the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners by property owners who claimed property damage from the lake’s record high level. The lake has been nearly two feet above the legally established level most of the summer and despite use of the smaller pump, was reported to still be about a foot and a half above the legal level. After the Aug. 1 hearing, Judge Elza Papp said she was assured by the Board of Commissioners that the lake level would be reduced sufficiently by the smaller pump to prevent damage by freezing. The Board originally had a court established deadline of Aug. 1 to lower the lake. At the August hearing Judge Papp set a deadline of June 1, 1971 for permanent drainage construction. She said the added time was given to allow property title research so an assessment district could be established to finance construction. The County Board intends to establish an assessment district so that lakeside property owners pay the cost of construction. Land owners claim the assessment would be too high. What properties an assessment district should include was left open at the Aug. 17 hearing, and Judge Papp said today she had nothing to add to the court record.
