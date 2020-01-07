Jan. 7, 1970
“They’re having a ball,‘ Joe Babich said this morning about his wife and four other Manton women who left here Tuesday morning on snowmobiles bound for Mackinaw City. Mrs. Babich and the others, Mrs. Floyd Barber, Mrs. Carleton Tryrrell, Mrs. William Clark, and Mrs. Dwight Butcher, telephoned home Tuesday night from Alba where they spent the first night. They arrived there at 5:30. Alba is just under the half-way point. They hoped to reach Mackinaw City, 114 miles from Manton, by tonight, eyeing a trip across the bridge as “frosting on their cake.‘ However, they don’t expect to gain permission to drive their snowmobiles across the bridge. The Cadillac Evening News contacted the State Highway Department but at press time were as yet unable to find out if they would be allowed to cross the bridge. The women expect to complete their trip in three days. They are following along U.S. 131, but staying off the right of way and banks. They have been averaging 20 miles per hour with their machines and stop for the night when darkness settles in. All five women are members of the Manton Snow Devils snowmobile club and their machines had all been checked to be sure they were in top condition for the trip. In addition, the women were briefed in emergency mechanical techniques. On Tuesday they found it necessary to use their knowledge to fix a loose muffler and plugged gas filter. If one of the machines breaks down beyond the women’s knowledge to repair, the machine would be parked and picked up later by the men. In the meantime, that driver would double up with another member and continue on the trip. All five are experienced drivers and have participated in several safaris with the Snow Devils.
Jan. 7, 1995
When the police radio call goes out to “Haring One,‘ Haring Township’s own patrol officer now responds. Deputy Randy Powell has been on the job under contract with the township since Jan. 1, and his vehicle now displays the “Haring Township‘ designation under that of the Wexford County Sheriff’s department. “The goal ... is to reduce criminal activity and traffic accidents by providing a high-visibility, dedicated patrol,‘ said Sheriff Gary Finstrom. “The reason we wanted to assign one officer to the township is to develop some liaison contacts in the community. We want to have an exchange of information on what the residents’ needs are.‘ “(Powell) will be a community officer,‘ said Township Supervisor Mary Stark, a concept she said is gaining increased attention across the country. That will allow him to become more familiar with the people, neighborhoods and problems in the township — for instance, where speeding is a concern or where cars may be illegally passing stopped school buses. Powell will serve on a rotating schedule, working eight hours five days per week. Powell’s schedule will “cover more weekends than not,‘ Stark said. The contract also calls for coverage during special events in surrounding areas that bring more people to the area, she said, such as the upcoming North American Snowmobile Festival.
