Oct. 13, 1921
All former service men who have unfinished business with the government, whether injuries or sickness traceable to service or complaints over unpaid compensation or insurance are advised to report either personally or by letter to Dr. O.L. Ricker or to the Red Cross secretary at once. The government clean-up squad, consisting of representatives of the various departments of federal officials having to do with the welfare of the service person, is expected in Cadillac from Nov. 7 to 11 to examine and report on all cases that have not been decided. This squad has the authority to make recommendations to the government which in most cases are accepted as final and instances have been known where the business was settled up within one week after the report was sent in by the members of the squad. In medical cases, the patient is examined by the doctor accompanying the group and any difficult diagnosis is taken under consultation by the squad doctor and the local examiners. Representatives of the war risk insurance bureau and board for vocational training will be here and will advise any who are desirous of knowing their status under the regulations pertaining to rehabilitation. All veterans of the World War who consider they have claims are advised by the State office of the American Legion to get in touch with their local posts, which will instruct them how to present their cases to the Squad.
Oct. 13, 1971
As part of National School Lunch Week, Cadillac Area Public Schools are celebrating their 25th anniversary with the National School Lunch Program. The hot lunch program is now used daily by about 2,500 of 4,144 students in the Cadillac Schools. It was started in 1946. At that time, former CAPS Superintendent B.C. Shankland heard the government was distributing surplus foods. He signed up for them and so began the first hot lunch program. Things were different then, it was reported. It all started at Cass School. There was a room with a sink, used for the kitchen, but no equipment. Dishes and utensils were borrowed from the School Camp during the school year and returned to camp in the summers. Mothers volunteered their time as cooks. Lunches cost 15 cents a day or 75 cents a week. They included goods which were supplemented with homemade goods from canning bees conducted by local women. The late Rev. A.H. Griep supervised sauerkraut bees. Cabbage was donated by farmers. Applesauce was also prepared locally for student consumption. Women weren’t the only ones who donated their time. Fathers in the PTA repaired the roof over the Cass kitchen which was allowing dust to fall into the cooking area. Building inspectors had frowned on the situation, it was reported. Before long other schools joined the program along with Cass. St. Ann’s School was second, reports indicate. Today lunches cost elementary students 30 cents a day and high school students 35 cents a day. Prices have not increased as much as some other inflated items.
Oct. 13, 1996
The Haring Township Board of Trustees turned down a federal grant that would have paid $75,000 over three years toward the cost of a sheriff’s deputy. The grant has already been awarded to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department, and can now be offered to other areas of the county that have expressed interest. The board’s public safety committee recommended accepting the grant only if the need for an officer was shown and asked for public comment. The offer stated that the township would determine how the officer was used, such as for crime prevention, education or other uses, and what hours he would work. The township was also promised a seasoned officer. Five residents spoke in favor of accepting the grant at the board’s meeting Monday night and three spoke against it. Those in support included a businessman who said he often loses merchandise at night to vandals and thieves and a resident who said that customers are intimidated from going into some late-night businesses by groups who gather in their parking lots. Haring would have paid $10,612 the first year; $16,606 the second and $21,155 the third. After that time, the township could have either dropped the program, picked up the entire cost or sought other sources of grant funds to continue it. “I can’t see spending that kind of money on a person just to hassle Haring Township residents,” one woman said. “The last time we had one, that guy gave more tickets to Haring Township residents than anybody else, and that’s all he did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.