Dec. 10, 1921
County Agricultural Agent William F. Johnston returned from the annual meeting of the Michigan State Horticultural Association held in Grand Rapids this week, where about 1,000 of the leading horticulturalists and fruit growers of the state discussed their various problems covering nursery stock selling, pruning, fertilization, spraying, dusting, standardizing packing and marketing the various fruits of Michigan which runs through the lines of strawberries, raspberries, grapes, peaches, pears, apples, quinces and cherries, all of which form a tremendous industry. Wexford County is not included in the fruit counties, there being hardly a commercial orchard in the county and the farm orchards being neglected to such an extent they are rapidly going off the map. There is little use of criticizing the neglect of the farm orchard because under the present conditions and with the prevalence of plant and fruit diseases and insect pest the ordinary farmer with a few fruit trees simply cannot afford the machinery and time necessary to care for them,” said Mr. Johnston. “In the days when the county was clean and free from the insect pests and disease the farm orchard was a success because it took care of itself,” he continued. “There is only one way at the present these things could be done and that is by farmers cooperating in the purchase and use of the necessary machinery to properly care for the small orchards. Farmers are thinking of a great deal of cooperation these days but their thoughts are almost solely along the lines of cooperative marketing. It is just as necessary to cooperate in production methods as to cooperate in marketing. Both are necessary.”
Dec. 10, 1971
A Freedom Shrine, a unique collection of 28 authentic reproductions of historically famous American documents spanning 325 years of American history, has been presented to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library by the Cadillac Exchange Club. Part of the collection has been hung in the vestibule entrance to the library and the balance, near the phonograph listening room, on the wall of the main room. The 28 pieces span the years from the Mayflower Compact to the World War II Instrument of Surrender in the Pacific. The other 26 documents are: Declaration of Independence, Jefferson’s rough draft and the engrossed copy; Benjamin Franklin’s epitaph; Patrick Henry’s instructions to George Rogers Clark; Washington’s letter to Co. Lewis Nicola; Treaty of Paris; Northwest Ordinance; Washington’s copy of the Constitution; Washington’s first inaugural address; Bill of Rights; Washington’s Farewell Address; first draft; Jefferson’s first inaugural address; the Star Spangled Banner; Jackson’s letter describing the Battle of New Orleans; the Monroe Doctrine, Emancipation Proclamation; Gettysburg Address; Lincoln’s second inaugural address; Lee’s letter accepting the presidency of Washington College; the Thirteenth Amendment; Theodore Roosevelt’s letter on Cuba; Wilson’s first inaugural address; the Nineteenth Amendment; Selection of Gen. Eisenhower as Supreme Commander of “Overlord;” McAuliffe’s Christmas message “Nuts;” and the German instrument of surrender, World War II. For the past couple years, the set just installed in the library was boxed and stored in a member’s garage, virtually unwanted in any public building for display. Each plaque is an authentic reproduction of the original document it represents. Club President Merle Trepp said the special process used in making the plaques provide a permanent, non-deteriorating surface.
Dec. 10, 1996
The Haring Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing and vote on a proposed public nudity ordinance at its Jan. 13 meeting. The ordinance defines public nudity, prohibits it in the township and allows for certain exceptions. The proposal is separate from a newly-written section of the township’s zoning ordinance that would regulate sexually-oriented businesses. That change is under review by the Haring planning board, along with an entirely unwritten township zoning ordinance, and has not yet been referred back to the board of trustees. The proposed public nudity ordinance was introduced at Monday night’s meeting. The ordinance specifies that it does not prohibit breast feeding of a baby. Exceptions are also made for valid special use permits under state liquor laws that allow the breasts to be uncovered. Attorneys have stressed that local governments such as Haring that want to regulate sexually-oriented businesses cannot keep them out or put so many limits on them that they cannot operate. Laws that tried to do that have been overturned in court, at least partly because they were said to restrict the owners’ right to free speech. The public nudity ordinance to be voted on next month states that its purpose is not to exclude businesses, deny adults access to sexually-oriented businesses or keep such businesses from reaching their market. A township moratorium on new sexually-oriented businesses remains in effect, until the new zoning ordinance that will regulate them can take effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.