April 24, 1920
The name of the Kol-Ben Wheel Company was changed last evening to The Simplex Wire Wheel Company. At a meeting representing the necessary two-thirds of the common stock of the concern, the resolution necessary to amend the articles of association was adopted unanimously and the Kol-Ben Wheel Company, as such, passed out of existence and the Simplex Wire Wheel Company was born. In stating the reasons for the desired change, John P. Wilcox, president of the company said that the name Kol-Ben had lost its significance and never had meant more than the first syllables of the name of the inventor, Mr. Kolbensteller, who is no longer connected with the company. It was also explained that the Kol-Ben Company while operating in Detroit was not looked upon with favor by the Michigan Securities Commission for the reason that the commission was not consulted when the first block of stock was sold. The reputation of the Detroit company was not such as to help in the sale of the product of the Cadillac company and it was deemed advisable to change the name of the wheel and the company. The name Simplex was suggested as incorporating the features of the wheel and to the simplicity of the double-locking device used in the new hub. As a trade name it was considered superior to any of the names suggested at the conference of officials that decided the change was desirable. After the resolution adopting the name Simplex had been passed, Mr. Wilcox explained that the company's prospects were very bright. Orders have been coming in rapidly and production is expected to begin Monday on an increased basis that will insure a steady shipment of wire wheels.
April 24, 1970
Suit was filed by Haring Township this morning to stop construction of a sanitary landfill by the city of Cadillac on the basis it would violate a township ordinance. A temporary injunction restraining the city of Cadillac from using the land was requested in the suit until the court judges whether its zoning ordinance is enforceable against Cadillac. The suit, filed by township attorney Charles Miltner in Wexford Circuit Court, cites the township zoning ordinance and map adopted Feb. 19, 1957 which prohibits the "incineration, reduction or storage" of garbage except by the township and its agents. It added that Cadillac did not apply to Haring Township or its building inspector for an occupancy permit for the land and no such permit has been granted. The land dispute lies in sections eight and nine of the township, west of the Pennsylvania Railroad. It is the forest-recreational zone established by the township zoning ordinance and is owned by the state. The suit follows a letter sent by the township attorney to the city of Cadillac March 16.
April 24, 1995
Representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting tonight to explain and answer questions about the design of a groundwater cleanup facility for the Cadillac industrial park. The meeting is intended to let people know what will happen during the cleanup of industrial solvents and plating material from the Kysor of Cadillac/Northernaire Superfund Site in Cadillac. EPA representatives will not be able to address concerns expressed by some area residents that property taxes will help finance the cleanup, rather than companies ordered by the EPA to clean up the pollution. "While we're concerned, it's not our doing, it's strictly between the city and the responsible parties," said David Novak, community involvement coordinator with the EPA's Region 5 headquarters in Chicago. "We will not be able to answer their concerns relative to that." The EPA is interested in recovering their cost for overseeing the cleanup operation, but cannot dictate where those funds come from, he said. The bond issue to clean up a superfund site is unique to Cadillac, he said. The EPA has ordered Kysor Industrial Corporation, its past president Ray Weigel, Four Winns and A.H. Joynt, Inc. to clean up industrial solvents at the site.
