April 15, 1921
Bungling Brothers circus will pitch its tent and set its rings in the Y.M.C.A. gym this evening and will open the doors of the big top at 7:30 and the performance will begin shortly thereafter. Inside the main tent will be the real circus dope, wire walking, bareback riding, acrobatic stunts, flying rings, trapeze work and chariot races. There will be funny clowns, peanuts, straw, lemonade and all the other props that go to make up a circus. In the menagerie will be the greatest collection of strange and savage animals ever seen together at one time. There will be the Aarkvark from Holland, the Addax from the South Sea islands, the Barroussa from the Big Rapids wilderness, the Cacomixle and Dinotherium and others which have been imported at great cost from their native lairs. As the proceeds from the circus will go to the "Y" camp fund the benefit is worthy of support and entertainment will be the feature of the evening. The show will be repeated Saturday night.
April 15, 1971
A "thorough investigation" is underway at the Harrietta Fish Hatchery to determine why an estimated 22,000 trout died last week. Carl T. Johnson, chairman of the Natural Resources Commission of the Department of Natural Resources, said today that "full details of the investigation will be made public." Johnson said he was "not taking the problem lightly, and I have said personally that we've either got to correct this situation so that we do not have this type of loss or otherwise there will be no alternative than to curtail the program at Harrietta Fish Hatchery." The fish died after a head screen at the main dam apparently plugged with organic materials from Slagle Creek, according to initial reports from the Hatchery. "We're going to find out any discrepancies ... going to find out whether the screens were scrubbed properly at the proper time. If there had been problems at the Hatchery and it was known that the screens might have clogged up, then someone is to blame," Johnson said. He also questioned whether there were "too many fish in any one pond." "It is quite possible the ponds were overloaded to the extent that it just wasn't good management. Perhaps they should have been distributed in the stream or another hatchery," he said. Dr. Ralph A MacMullan, director of the Department of Natural Resources, is in charge of the investigation, Johnson said. When the investigation is completed Johnson said he presumed the first thing to do "would be to meet with (Sen. John F.) Toepp and (Rep. Michael) Dively." Toepp is from Cadillac, Dively, from Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.