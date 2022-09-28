Today in history: Harrietta hatchery 'will not be closed'

Sept. 28, 1922
The Masselink divorce case from McBain, which opened before Judge S. Lamb here this morning, developed sensational testimony. The court room was filled with a large crowd from the Missaukee County town, the case having been transferred to the Wexford Court House for convenience. It is the first contested divorce which has been heard here in some time and has drawn the largest attendance of any trial here in years. Mrs. Evelyn R. Masselink, 35 years old, is asking an absolute divorce on grounds of extreme cruelty. She also asks the custody of the three children, girls 14, 10 and 7 years old. Dr. H.J. Masselink has filed a cross bill also alleging cruelty. Both parties allege infidelity. A Marion dentist and various women, including patients of the doctor and a maid in the Masselink home, have been named. A local and a Detroit hotel have been mentioned as meeting places. Reed City also has come into the case. Charges of drug using, beatings, threats to kill and other unusual elements have come out. The fourth child, also a girl, is dead. The defendant insinuates the mother did not give it proper care and the plaintiff accuses the doctor of giving the sick child Christian Science treatments. The Masselinks were married at Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 26, 1906, by an unremembered minister at the city hall following a romance which developed from a matrimonial agency the wife testified today. They lived in many Michigan cities, finally in McBain for 12 years. The couple separated June 14, 1922, when the wife accused the husband of removing a potted rose from the grave of the dead child and giving it to a woman. On the other hand it was brought out that the mother did not visit the grave and the rose was nearly dead. Mrs. Masselink denied that she was interested in spiritualism, believed the world was to end in a year and had decided “to live the life of a sport.” A.W. Penney was counsel of record for the defense but his appearance was objected to as he had officiated at attempts at reconciliation.
Sept. 22, 1972
“We’ve taken a look at some of our fish hatcheries and there is no indication that we are going to close the hatchery at Harrietta,” Natural Resources Commissioner Carl T. Johnson told members of a Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce committee Wednesday noon. Members of the natural resources committee of the chamber were told the commission has no plans to close or relocate the Harrietta hatchery where some improvements have been made and where lake trout and walleye eggs will be hatched in addition to the brown and rainbow trout eggs already handled. Johnson said, “We have learned not to put all our eggs in one basket,” referring to situations in the past on the Platte River and in the Upper Peninsula which have caused serious losses. He said, “We used to think small parts were not profitable but now we are of the opinion it is better to have several small parks than one big one. When something major goes wrong, you don’t lose so much of the crop.” Vern Bennett, Harrietta Fish Hatchery manager, was not available this morning for a report on the hatchery’s schedule for stocking the lake trout and walleye eggs. Harry Ingleson, in Cadillac this summer on a Ferris State College intern program with the chamber, completed a study on fishing on the local lakes showing the need for walleye. Chamber manager Robert Jones said 20,000 walleye fingerlings were planted in Lake Cadillac this summer by the DNR. Jones said the need for help in improving local fishing was also a topic discussed when chamber committee members were in Lansing to meet with officials of various state agencies, including the DNR.
A million northern pike and walleye fries will be stocked in the pike marsh west of Lake Cadillac and transferred to the lakes at fingerling lengths, Jones said.
Sept. 28, 1997
Five Cadillac student-athletes will miss up to half of their sports seasons for drinking. “Basically, the students were in a situation where drinking was taking place,” said David Williams, Cadillac High School principal. “As a school, we obviously frown on that kind of activity.” The district’s extra-curricular rules call for a student to be ineligible for 50% of the team’s games if the sport is in season, or it could be carried over into the next season. The penalty could be reduced to 25% of the season if the student participates in an assistance program, Williams said. Last season, a Cadillac football player missed a game for violating a rule. Cadillac forfeited the remainder of the baseball season in May, 1993 when players attended a party where alcohol was served. “I don’t think we have more or less of a problem than any other comparable school,” Williams said. “We have programs that try to address these kinds of problems. We try to send a message that this is not something to be tolerated in the school.” If Cadillac is gaining a reputation, it should be because it is a strict enforcer of drug and alcohol policies, Williams said. “We strictly enforce and investigate those kinds of violations ... and we take a hard line against those kinds of violations,” Williams said. Williams said the athletes represented more than one sport at the high school, but he would not reveal the sports to protect students’ identities.
