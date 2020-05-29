May 29, 1970
A number of years ago, a small boy suffered permanent damage to his left arm because his respect for the American Flag was so great he was injured while trying to keep a flag from falling to the ground. Newspaper accounts of persons in various parts of the country who desecrate the flag have brought back memories of the incident to Edward Klingbeil of Harrietta, who was a boy of 8 when he sustained the injury. His wife gave the following account of the incident. The lad was observing Decoration Day activities in Harrietta, standing on the running board of the family automobile, which was parked near the Harrietta Fish Hatchery. On its fender was a small flag fastened by a suction cup. The device had loosened, and young Klingbeil, standing on the running board of the car, noticed the flag was about to fall. Quickly he leaned forward and grasped it, but in doing so lost his balance and fell to the gravel road and over the cement embankment at the hatchery. The fall resulted in severance of a nerve in his left arm, said Mrs. Klingbeil, causing a paralysis which has remained to this day. "When we were small, we were taught to respect the flag," she said. "My husband had been cautioned as a boy that it should never be allowed to touch the ground. Hence, his attempts to 'rescue' it." "He does not regret his action," she continued, "but is deeply affected by the accounts of persons nowadays who seemingly have only contempt for the American Flag." "We can't help but wonder," she concluded, "whether or not the parents of today have instilled into their children the proper regard for this symbol of their country."
May 24, 1995
A Missaukee County murderer has received the same amount of mercy he showed his victim — none. Dale Owen Guest, 17, of Hamburg, was sentenced Tuesday in Missaukee County Circuit Court to 25-50 years in prison for shooting to death one of two downstate fishermen at the Reedsburg Dam last July. The 25-year minimum sentence was the maximum available under state sentencing guidelines for second degree murder. Judge Charles Corwin said Guest did not deserve less than the maximum sentence. "The facts of this case speak for themselves. The defendant had no reason to harm these two men," Corwin said. "The two men were coldly and brutally murdered in a cowardly fashion. Anyone capable of doing such a thing is extremely dangerous to society. Anyone capable of picking up a gun and killing a man, and then stealing from him, is not worthy of my leniency." In his no contest plea to second degree murder, neither Guest nor his attorney, Herb Larson, disputed the facts of the case: Guest, Derrick Kocik, and Joshua Hornback joined two other downstate men they did not know at a remote campsite near the Reedsburg Dam. The group shared beer, marijuana and target practice with guns, and then the victims started to leave the campsite party. As they were leaving, they were shot and killed. Guest, Hornback and Kocik then hid the bodies and divided the victims' belongings. Given a chance to speak before sentencing, Guest stood in shackles and orange jail garb, and turned to the victim's family and friends assembled in the courtroom. Guest spoke softly, and stumbled for words to say to the loved ones of the man he had murdered. "I pray you can forgive me," said Guest. "I know I can never repay you, and I cannot explain my actions. I don't know why it happened."
