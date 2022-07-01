July 1, 1922
All the local Ann Arbor railroad men affected by the present strike and at least 75% of the Pennsylvania men in Cadillac have gone out today. The Ann Arbor shops here reported nine carmen, two boilermakers, two machinists and one machinist helper had walked out at 10 a.m. These 14 employees are all the Ann Arbor men affected by strike calls so far issued. Agent B.F. Mooney said that virtually the entire Ann Arbor line was affected in a similar way. Frank J. Rau, who has charge of the Pennsylvania shops here, estimated that at least 75% of his men would be gone before night when other crews report. The Pennsylvania carmen still are on duty but most of the shop craftsmen are out. About 12 of the G.R. and I. men are expected to leave. The Pennsylvania has somewhere between 75 and 90% of its shopmen out at Grand Rapids, conflicting reports given those figures indicated here today.
July 1, 1972
The former Kelly’s Restaurant building, on the northwest corner of Mitchell and Cass streets has been purchased by a Chicago man who plans to open the structure as the “Red Lantern Pancake House and Restaurant.” Ed Patino of Chicago Ridge, a suburb of Chicago said he had closed a deal Thursday with Everett Realty for purchase of the structure. He said he hopes to open the restaurant by the end of August. Extensive exterior remodeling is to begin soon. The building will sport a shingle roof and white front by that time, with interior remodeling to be of a minor nature. Patino has managed a Chicago restaurant and carry-out business for one year. His family has “been in the carry-out food business for 16 years,” he said.
July 1, 1997
The spirit of the First Ethnic Festival in Harrietta has been dampened by vandals that tore down 16 different ethnic flags raised for the celebration. The Harrietta Ladies Club had placed 36 flags along the main street in the village to help decorate the village for the event this weekend. The flags consisted of four American, one United Nations and 31 of various ethnic origins. Sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, 16 flags were ripped from their poles. “There is animosity in our village toward the ladies club,” said Vice President Maxine Lazar. “It is out of a lack of respect.” The Italian flag that flew in front of the home of the Ladies Club President was torn down. “We had lots of comments about how pretty the flags made the village look,” Lazar said. “It is too bad we have some people in our area who would do this.”
