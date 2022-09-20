Sept. 20, 1922
The Ray E. Bostick Post of the American Legion is desirous of obtaining the names of all Wexford County men who died while in service during the World War. It is imperative that this list be obtained as quickly as possible and absolutely accurate as the names will be placed on the bronze memorial tablet to be erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Only the names of men who were killed in action or who died before being discharged from any branch of the service are wanted. It is not possible to inscribe the names of all the men and women who entered the service from Wexford County and the symbolism of the memorial is directed at those who gave their lives. Relatives or friends of the deceased service men will communicate with Dr. P.W. Bloxsom, Cadillac, commander of the local Legion post and he in turn will prepare the list for the D.A.R. There will be a meeting of the Legion post Friday evening to discuss several important matters of business and all members are urged to attend this meeting. Refreshments are being planned and it is possible the Y.W.C.A. will furnish a luncheon at this time.
Sept. 20, 1972
A delegation for the U.S. 131 Area Development Association will meet Thursday morning in Washington with federal authorities to plead the cause of adequate funding for the reconstruction of U.S. 131. Those included in the delegation are Robert W. Ransom president of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association; State Sen. John F. Toepp, both of Cadillac; Thor Duncan of Traverse City; John Keen of Big Rapids; Jack Stuart of Reed City; and Stuart Cok of Sparta. These men will leave today to fly to Washington for the meeting in Congressman Gerald R. Ford’s office in the Capitol Building. Those expected to be included in the meeting are Senators Griffin and Hart; congressmen Brown, Cederberg, Hutchinson and Ruppe; and Ralph Bartlesmeyer, acting Federal Highway Administrator. Ransom will make a statement to this meeting.
Sept. 20, 1997
A natural gas pipeline ruptured under a hayfield three miles east of Marion and caught fire Friday. The flames were huge but extinguishing the blaze was nearly as easy as turning off a faucet. Steve Williams, assistant fire chief with the Marion Fire Department, said a small team of firefighters responded to the call at about 10:30 a.m. “By the time we got to the top of the hill east of town, the flames were visible above the trees,” he said. “You could see the flames from the high school.” The fire ignited in a hayfield on Fifth Avenue a mile and a half south of 20 Mile Road. Williams said the huge fire drew the attention of passing motorists, who crowded around dangerously close. A firefighting crew from Michigan Gas Storage, which owns the gas line, was on the scene by the time the Marion firefighters arrived.“They were pretty much in charge,” Williams said. “They did a real good job of shutting it down. They shut their gas valves.” Williams said the Michigan Gas Storage crew did ask for help from Marion in keeping back the crowd of spectators. They also stood by in case the fire moved to a nearby stand of trees.
