Oct. 27, 1920
Boys who are inclined toward premature observance of Hallowe'en are warned by the police to watch out for a blue-coated goblin with a nickel-plated shield, who causes them bad luck. "Citizens expect the children to be a little mischievous on Hallowe'en and they usually remove to safety any portable objects they do not wish disturbed," said the chief, "but the practice of the young folk in beginning their pranks several days too early is very annoying." Soaping windows and automobile windshields, carrying away property and unnecessary noise is prohibited until next Saturday night, reminds the chief, and boys and girls who do not wait until that evening for their fun are liable to get in trouble, says Mr. Harris.
Oct. 27, 1970
William D. Smith won his "vote of confidence" Monday night from the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education but bids for construction of a bus garage and consideration of a new site didn't fare as well. Smith, last week, announced to members of the Cadillac Education Association that he intended to seek reassignment within the district, vacating his post as superintendent. In a public statement Friday, he explained his reasons for the announcement, citing indications of dissatisfaction from many corners of the school district. Monday night, at the close of the Board's special meeting, called to consider the budget and garage bids, unanimous approval of the six members present was given to this proclamation: "Whereas William Smith has shown acuity in finance by reducing the deficit; whereas in finance his concern for children is evidenced by improved curriculum; whereas he has made great strides in keeping the public informed and restoring their confidence in schools; the Board reaffirms wholehearted support for William Smith as superintendent."
Oct. 27, 1995
The arrest of two Reed City students involving a hazing incident provoked hundreds of area residents to speak their minds at a town hall meeting. Over 300 people filled the high school cafeteria to voice their opinions concerning the assault and battery charges facing two 17-year-old boys for allegedly grabbing a sophomore, throwing him into the back of a truck, and holding him against his will during Reed City's homecoming bonfire. "(The victim) did not pledge a fraternity. He did not volunteer to be touched," Prosecutor Jim Talaske said. "If you hurt someone, or even if you don't assault and battery does not require intent to injure only intent to touch. You don't touch people that don't want to be touched it is as simple as that. Leave me alone means leave me alone." Many people in Reed City argue that the charges should be dropped. "I disagree vehemently with the way the (victim's family) are handling this," said Kirby Knight, who organized the meeting. "We need to figure out a way to stop the 'kidnappings' without using these kids." The victim's father says one way to make sure the hazing is stopped is to show that students will face criminal charges. "The issue is that the individuals are being held accountable for their actions," the man said. "I am trying to get the message to kids that if they do this they will be seriously punished." After the meeting, the community remained divided on the issue. "I don't think any of us agree on what punishment should or shouldn't take place," Reed City resident Dawn Tatar said. One of the reasons for the meeting was to try and get the charges against the boys dropped, according to Knight. Some say that is no way to do it. "If we start using the public forum to tell elected officials who he can and cannot prosecute then we are in trouble," probation director Ted Platz said. Some audience members sympathized with the victim and said his family were the ones being persecuted. One of the students that was involved in the incident publicly apologized to the victim's family. "I am very disappointed in what I did. My parents told me not to do it and I did it anyway," he said. "I will never do it again. You scared me very much. I respect you for what you are doing."
