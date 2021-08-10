Aug. 10, 1921
The State Department of Health is going to start in all over again and try and run down the source of typhoid fever in Cadillac. The first effort of the Lansing authorities and the work of the local health department failed to arrive at any thing like a satisfactory explanation for the continued prevalence of the disease here. Drs. George H. Ramsey and C.C. Young arrived in Cadillac this week in response to an urgent appeal from the mayor of the state authorities. Mayor Perry F. Powers has pledged the unlimited cooperation of the city authorities in assisting in every way the efforts to completely stamp out the disease here. The first step taken was to call a conference of local physicians at the city hall Friday afternoon and enlist them in a pledge of united assistance. Since efforts to run down the source of the infection so far have failed utterly, the state men urge a general inoculation against typhoid. The state is to bring a man here next week who will have charge of a free public inoculation clinic. Local physicians are to take turns serving at the station, which probably will be in the Court House. The city is to buy the serum at a cost which will be around 20 cents a person for the three “shots.” Another state health man will be here soon to start all over on a community survey by which it is hoped to find the source of the infection. In the meanwhile about 5,000 citizens are to be inoculated against the fever, it is planned. Reports from Lansing today confirmed the announcement of earlier in the week that the four wells first reported are free from contagion. The second analysis was made as a double check but no reports yet have been received from other wells except the one on Granite Street and the Alexander farm both of which have been condemned. Cadillac’s first flurry of typhoid turned suspicion toward the milk bottlers and those of the whole city were sterilized after one route which had delivered to a typhoid patient who was quarantined was shut off. There were two deaths and about a score of cases in the first outbreak. In the present outbreak there are about half as many cases and there has been only one death to date. Most of the cases are of a mild type which has added to the difficulty of controlling the situation as the physicians do not get the cases until the victims have been ill for as long as a week or 10 days in some cases.
Aug. 10, 1971
The Cadillac City Commission Monday night approved by a vote of 3 to 1 an ordinance that will permit the sales of liquor on Sundays after 2 p.m. The Sunday liquor question brought forth a considerable number of arguments, pro and con, from persons attending the meeting. Three owners of restaurants where liquor is served were joined by two other citizens in arguing for the Sunday liquor permission. A doctor, several pastors and a half dozen spokesmen for the opponents expressed arguments against permitting sale of liquor after 2 p.m. Sundays. Following a lengthy discussion of the matter by persons in the audience, the commissioned voted to approve the Sunday liquor sales. Voting for the measure were Mayor Ronald Wilson and commissioners Max Laurent and Larry Rogers. Voting against the proposal was commissioner Robert Pranger.
Aug. 10, 1996
A citizens committee looked at more than 30 properties for a proposed new upper elementary school before choosing a 43-acre parcel on Mackinaw Trail, near Crestview Drive just south of Cadillac. The Cadillac Public Schools Board of Education announced it has a one-year option to buy the property for $270,000, pending on the outcome of a Sept. 24 bond vote. “We were treated fairly on the price,” said Craig Weidner, board president. “A portion of the property had been appraised and sold at a higher cost.” The land price plus development costs, such as grading, should be less than the $400,000 originally budgeted for the purpose, he said. Weedier said no property within the city of Cadillac or currently owned by the school district was right for the project. Some potential sites were eliminated because of high water tables that made much of the property not buildable and would have required fill for the rest at a cost of $10,000 per acre, Weidner said. “This land is high and dry and has never been developed, so we don’t foresee any environmental problems,” he said. Superintendent Fred Carroll said the new site is within a few minutes of the high school, reducing the need for new buses and drivers and allowing nearly the same starting time at the building. “In review of the site, the architects found the terrain is both beautiful and fitting to the space needed for a 700-student building with parking areas, bus drives and parent-student drop-off roads separated for safety,” he said.
