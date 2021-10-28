Oct. 28, 1921
Health survey of the village and rural school children of Wexford County got under way today. It is the first time anything of the kind has been attempted here and is believed to be the first such campaign in Michigan. Roy Noteware, county school commissioner, made the arrangements through the Tri-County Medical Society of Michigan. The doctors and dentists of the county, through these organizations, have generously donated their services in providing a series of clinics at the various centers of the county. The plan gives the village and rural students of Wexford County the same advantage as that enjoyed in the Cadillac schools. The teeth, throat, eyes, ears and heart of the various students will be examined. The result will be tabulated and parents will be notified in cases where an individual needs the services of the family physician or dentist. Teachers of the county were notified by the school commissioner of the dates of the visits, which have been arranged except for Harlan, where a clinic will be scheduled some time next week.
Oct. 28, 1971
Presently being constructed, warehouse and mill room additions to the Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, Inc. plant at 603 7th St., are intended to increase economy of operation, capacity and allow stock to be mixed at the building, said James Frisbie, secretary-treasurer of the company. The additions, totaling 12,500 square feet, are to be leased from the builders, the Cadillac Industrial Fund. Frisbie estimates the building additions, which started about six weeks ago, will be completed in three to four weeks. No increase of manpower is directly intended by the project, but it will allow the company to achieve a good balance of equipment operation in addition to increasing the mixing capacity, Frisbie said. The project also forms a base for future growth of the 12-year-old company, he added.
Oct. 28, 1996
The start of school brings the start of numerous problems, including the onslaught of head lice. Area health department officials say the number of head lice cases has increased this year, but numbers are hard to track because it’s often treated at home and not reported. Linda DeMarchis, of the District 1 Health Department, said the past summer saw an increase in head lice cases which extended into the school year. Regular inspections will curb the problem. When inspecting for head lice, look for grayish white eggs firmly glued to the base of the hair shaft. DeMarchis cautioned to pay particular attention to the back of the head and behind the ears. “Also notice if your children have been scratching their heads frequently, since head lice may cause intense itching,” she said. “The adult lice, if few in number, may be difficult to see and combing the child’s hair over a white towel or white paper may reveal the small brown-colored insects.” Lice are wingless parasites living on the scalp and hair. They move from person to person through exchange of combs, hats or close contact. DeMarchis said lice are easily treatable using a prescription shampoo. “If you notice head lice, don’t be embarrassed,” DeMarchis said. “These creatures can affect anyone and rarely distinguish between clean and unwashed hair. They are not a sign of poor grooming habits and may find washed hair easier to grasp onto than oily, unwashed hair.”
