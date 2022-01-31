Jan. 31, 1922
“The boys” can expect little sympathy from the court if they come before Judge Fred S. Lamb on charges of violating the prohibition laws. The Cadillac jurist recently handed a stiff sentence for such an offense in Stanton and Friday afternoon he gave three Cadillac offenders fines and county jail sentences of a month each. Moreover, straight terms in the state prison were promised future offenders under the act. “There are others that should be up here,” said the court, in imposing sentence. “There are others that should be sent to Jackson prison. If they come up here that’s where they will go. I am through being easy with anyone that violates this law on the theory that they should be dealt with lightly because it is their first offense.” Ray Riksen, who was caught selling booze by a state policeman, drew a fine of $50 and costs of $50 and 30 days in the county jail. Peter Welfing and Frank Bogden, the Hungarians who were operating a still on Burlingame Street for a long time, each drew fines of $75 and costs of $50, together with a 30-day vacation from the heavy work of bottling up the moonshine. Asked if they had anything to say, they declared they made the stuff because they liked it. They were unable to explain the big supply of bottles they had on hand and the well beaten path to the house where they operated, however, and the court had little patience with any of these three liquor offenders. Cyrus McGarr, who pleaded guilty Monday to burglary, was put on probation for two years. He entered a school house and stole $11 from the teacher’s desk. Harvey Burnett, the lad who accompanied him, is in custody of the probate court. McGarr probably won leniency through his good behavior while awaiting sentence in jail here. Sheriff Charles Nixon gave the young man considerable attention and placed so much confidence in him that he let him go to his home in Boon for the Christmas holidays. The prisoner was under $500 bail, which the sheriff risked when he let his man go, but McGarr came back promptly. During the next two years, McGarr must go to church every Sunday, read one good book a month, pay $1 a month toward the probation costs, refrain from smoking and keep out of pool rooms.
Jan. 31, 1972
Four snowmobilers were dunked in Lake Cadillac in one of several snowmobile incidents during the weekend. Traveling west across the ice of Lake Cadillac in their snowmobiles Friday, Charles Smith of Livonia and Richard Hersenson of Kalamazoo plunged into a section of open water on the lake near the end of the canal, Cadillac City Police reported. Each machine carried a passenger and police helped the four wet snowmobilers from several feet of water. The machines were also hauled from the lake. Carl Shilton of Marion sustained an injured right clavicle upon lurching forward on the snowmobile he was operating on private property in Highland Township Sunday, Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post and Mercy Hospital authorities reported.
Jan. 31, 1997
Some area residents are dead serious in wanting something done about snowmobilers passing school buses before someone gets hurt. “My daughter stepped one foot in the driveway and a snowmobile flew by. The red lights on the bus were still on,” said Dorothy Mongar, a Pole Road resident. “Something needs to be done, and done now. I’m not looking forward to my kid or another kid being killed before something is done.” Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom said snowmobilers disregarding school bus lights appears to be a growing concern in the county. “We have had increasing problems with snowmobliers passing school buses as they take kids home,” said Finstrom. “It’s getting to be a pretty big deal.”
