Oct. 31, 1919
The herd of young cattle which were found wandering on the Ann Arbor tracks and brought to Cadillac, where they were interned in a livery stable, were found to belong to John Okoren, of Boon. The police turned the calves over to their owner after he had advertised their loss. The board bill was something like $16 and the owner protested the payment of so large a sum for the keep of 13 head of young calves, but he paid to regain possession of his herd.
Oct. 31, 1969
“Would you believe it! We had nearly 600 persons taking part in that parade,‘ enthused Mrs. Orren Tate, general chairman of the pre-Halloween event held Thursday evening in downtown Cadillac. “You should have seen the outfits they had on,‘ she continued. “The judges awarded honorable mention to the Cadillac High School Band because every one of them came in costume.‘ The parade was sponsored by the local Jaycettes and the POWS (Police Officers’ Wives). Besides those walking in the procession, entries included decorated cars and an old 1922 tank truck. “We would especially like to cite members of the ‘Goldyns’ who came out on an hour’s notice to replace the two rock groups previously named but unable to take part,‘ said Mrs. Tate. “One of the Goldyns, Tim Taylor had been in an accident Thursday morning and was not feeling very well but he came anyway.‘ “We shall certainly do this again next year,‘ said Mrs. Tate. “The response was more than our expectations. But we had a lot of fun.‘ Participants were given “treats‘ in the City Park at the conclusion of the parade by the POWS.
Oct. 31, 1994
The State Police are investigating a rash of acts of vandalism that happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning. “Apparently the vandals started early this year with doing damage to 10 cars at Harold’s Auto in McBain and several private residences in Missaukee County, plus a couple private vehicles in Wexford County,‘ police said. “Most of the vehicles had broken windows, smashed windshields and dented hoods. One car in Wexford County was spray-painted.‘ As of late Sunday night, Michigan State Police investigators were still working on these cases, and had made no arrests. Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and lake county police officials reported a quiet night in the area on Sunday night.
