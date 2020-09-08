Sept. 8, 1920
The first stock has arrived at the Caberfae Ranch in Henderson, near this city, where a Chicago syndicate is experimenting with the cattle industry on cutover lands. Manager E.V. Morgan purchased 70 head of young cows and 2-year-old heifers from C.B. Denman, C.J. Westmeyer and other breeders in St. Francois County, Missouri. This purchase is the foundation for a herd of breeding Herefords and next spring a bull for the herd will be purchased. The initial purchase included three daughters of Repeater 8th, 22 granddaughters of Perfection Fairfax and 14 granddaughters of Paragon 12th. The remainder were mostly Beau Donald and Lord Erling breeding. All of the females in the lot are in calf. The Caberfae project is progressing rapidly. Considerable of the 6,000 acres in the tract was cleared and fenced and corn to fill six big silos is being raised for winter feed. The introduction into Wexford County of this blooded stock at this time is of particular interest in view of efforts which are being made by the Farm Bureau and Northern District Fair to arouse interest in better stock. Possible the Caberfae project is even more important to Cadillac through the attention it is attracting in farm publications to the possibilities of successful stock raising in this district.
Sept. 8, 1970
A municipal sewage system will replace individual septic tanks at Marion if enough government grants can be obtained, according to Village President Robert Payne. Marion is under order by the Michigan Water Resources Commission to stop the drainage of sewage into the Middle Branch River. Payne said tests convinced village officials that a municipal system was the only lasting solution to the sewage pollution problem. Tom Goring, a Marion teacher was hired by the village to test for sewage leakage during the summer. Using dies, he tested each tile field and septic tank in the village, Payne said. The village could stop sewage drainage into the river by repairing individual sewage systems, but this would only be a temporary solution, Payne said. He said about 50% of existing sewage systems could provide lasting service. The problem is compounded by a county regulation which specifies that septic tanks be four feet above the water table, which is higher than some of the tanks in Marion, said Payne. He added that clay in the soil makes it difficult to construct good tile fields. Payne said the main hurdle the village must leap to get a municipal system is formidable and common — lack of money. Marion first had municipal sewage plans prepared in 1963, said Payne, and at that time the estimated cost was $550,000. An updated report completed last March showed costs of $770,000, and the estimate now may be closer to $800,000, he said.
Sept. 8, 1995
Gus Busters are the backbone of the Gus Macker tournament. Their job is to mediate. "Whether it be in Cadillac, Ludington or Gaylord, if people talk about the Gus Macker tournament in good terms, it's because of the Gus Busters," said Bob Kellogg, the chairman of the Gus Busters committee who shares Head Buster duties with Tom Gibbons. Good Gus Busters are friendly, call the shots fairly and keep games running smoothly, Kellogg said. Up to 100 Busters will have 57 courts to patrol this year. "On the youth courts, there is no debate. Gus Busters have full referee responsibilities," he said. "On the adult courts, if the players don't agree, that's where the Gus Buster steps in." Super Busters live up to their titles, Kellogg said. The dozen volunteers spend countless hours attending planning meetings throughout the summer, then recruit and train Gus Busters for each of the four or five courts in their jurisdictions. Over the weekend, Super Busters will provide Gus Busters with support and fill in where needed. "They are very, very important," Kellogg said. In order to make ready for this weekend's home tournament, Gus Busters travel to another city hosting a Gus Macker tournament to learn the ropes. "It's almost like an in-service," Kellogg said. Last year's inaugural tournament left a good impression on many of the volunteers, Kellogg said. "I'd run into people in the winter who looked forward to the next Gus Macker," he said. "It didn't just end on Sunday night. People were talking about it for a long time afterward."
