Today in history: Hersey studies options for crumbling dam

Sept. 23, 1922
The Overland sedan belonging to M.M. VanValkenburgh was badly wrecked at 5:30 p.m. Friday when it was struck by the big Reo touring car owned and driven by T.J. Hinman of South Boardman. The sedan was being driven to Traverse City and was two miles east of Kingsley when struck. Mr. Hinman was coming down a steep hill covered with loose gravel. He waited until too near the closed car to enable him to turn out of the ruts and jammed the brakes on hard and released the clutch. The big car lashed across the road and back, striking the sedan on the left and literally tore away the entire side, causing damage estimated at $200. The Reo lost a wheel and fender. Mr. and Mrs. Hinman, their daughter and a friend were riding in the touring car and Clarence Huntley was a passenger with VanValkenburgh. The Overland was towed to Kingsley and will be brought to Cadillac today for repairs. Both left fenders, running board, splash apron, doors and a new front axle are among the items that will be necessary to put the car in condition. No one was injured.
Sept. 23, 1972
The Vikings familiarized themselves with Benzie Central’s end zone Friday and buried the Huskies under a 50-foot barrage. Cadillac rolled up 410 yards on the ground and in the air in breezing past the Huskies, 50-0. Halfback Tim Hogberg rambled for four touchdowns in the contest. Running back Doug McClure, end Jeff Harold and Ken Wohlford, who quarterbacked the squad in the final quarter, also ran for TD’s. Quarterback Pat Maury threw two scoring strikes for a total of 83 yards in the game. One of those passes was a 40-yard fling to Hogberg in the first quarter to put the Vikes on the scoreboard. “Our goal was to get 350 yards and hold them to 100,” Cadillac Coach Dave Brines said. The Vikes passed Brines’ goal with room to spare. Cadillac compiled 410 yards and held Benzie Central to a total of 75 yards on the ground and in the air. Besides the efforts of Smith and Labar, McClure racked up 70 yards on 13 carries and Hogberg went for 65 yards on four carries. “This win is a good kick-off for next week’s game,” Brines said in reference to Cadillac’s upcoming encounter with Reed City. “And I”m going to be tough on them in practice,” he added in stressing the importance of next week’s game. The lopsided win was a quick come back for the Vikes after their opening season loss to Petoskey.
Sept. 23, 1997
Without assistance there may no longer be a dam for this village of 385. Structural instability caused by years of damage has come to the point where a heavy rainfall may wash out the village of Hersey dam. “We’ve been told that it could wash out with a significant accumulation of rain. It may even wash out with any amount of rain,” said Paul Goostrey, village president. The Department of Environmental Quality declared the dam a hazard. It identified several structural and hydraulic deficiencies. Deficiencies include severe deterioration of the principal and auxiliary spillways, a large sinkhole adjacent to the spillway and inadequate spillway capacity. A DEQ inspector fell into a sinkhole while inspecting the dam. Goostrey agreed the damage was extensive. “There is a lot of erosion along the spillways, and along the old earthen bank on the north end near the park. There are chunks of cement where water not only runs around and on top, but through it,” he said. As the owner of the dam, the village is responsible for maintaining it in a safe condition. Maintenance does not require a permit from the DEQ. Repair, alteration, enlargement and abandonment will require a permit. The recommendations have left the village with three options: repair, replace or remove. The council decided to hire a private engineering firm to determine repair costs. Meanwhile, it will work with the Osceola County Emergency Services Coordinator to develop an emergency action plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.