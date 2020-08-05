Aug. 5, 1920
Census figures from Washington show that Wexford County has lost 2,562 inhabitants in the last 10 years. The present population is 18,207, or a decrease of 12.3% from the 20,769 figures of the 1910 enumeration. Cadillac showed an increase of 1,358, a gain of 16.2% on 1910 for a present population of 9,734. When the city growth is taken into consideration the county loss is even greater. Wexford's showing is no worse than the agricultural counties of the district. Mason is the only county that has not lost much heavier than Wexford of the seven counties so far announced in Northwestern Michigan. Federal authorities report that practically all farming regions show a decline. The counties so far reported in Michigan bear this out, gains being shown by counties with large industrial centers only. The figures show that Northwestern counties have lost at no greater rate than counties in the more populous sections. Such old settled farming counties as Allegan, Hillsdale and Tuscola were reported with Wexford and registered losses. Genesee County, including Flint's wonderful growth, registered an increase of less than 5%.
Aug. 5, 1970
Two separate appeals for court action — one filed by the Missaukee Board of Commissioners and one filed by lakeside homeowners — have resulted from the summer-long problem of Lake Missaukee's record high water level. The county board, under court order to complete construction by Aug. 1 to lower the lake level, filed a request in circuit court Tuesday afternoon to extend the deadline. Meanwhile, homeowners have asked for a court injunction to prohibit the use of a pump and piping system set up to drain the lake. Homeowners, suffering from flooded lawns, basements and septic tanks, originally filed suit against the county board in early May asking that the board show why the lake level should not be lowered. At the circuit court hearing May 22, visiting judge Elza Papp ordered the board to complete construction by Aug. 1 to lower the lake level. Friday, a day before the court deadline, a 50 horsepower pump was installed and a six-inch pipe was laid above ground reaching from the east side of the lake, across private property and through a culvert under M-55, where it drains. The pump had a short life. It ran for 90 minutes Friday, then a temporary injunction halting its use was served on the county board and the Missaukee County Drain Commission. Whether the injunction will remain in force and whether the county board will have its construction deadline extended will be considered in circuit court at Cadillac Aug. 17. It is apparent to home owners and the drain commission that the pump and piping would have little effect on the lake level.
Aug. 5, 1995
Seasonal layoffs and job-seeking youth pushed Wexford County's unemployment rate to the highest in Michigan, in a month that saw unemployment increase across the state. Wexford County posted 14.3% unemployment in June, the latest figures from the Michigan Unemployment Security Commission show. Lake County, at 12.3%, was number six of the state's 83 counties. Osceola, at 10.5%, was number 15 and Missaukee's 7.8% put it at number 44. "The temporary layoffs at Four Winns and auto-related layoffs at other plants had a great effect on the Wexford County numbers," said Dale Lopez, MESC labor analyst. Auto-related layoffs usually bring a July dip in job numbers, he said, but the unseasonal Four Winns layoffs pushed them lower than usual. A total of 18,075 Wexford County workers held jobs in June, down 4.6% from a year earlier and down 0.4% from May.
