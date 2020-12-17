Dec. 17, 1920
Cadillac High School will hold its first debate of the local forensic season Friday evening in the school auditorium and the public is invited to attend. Manton will be the opponent. Compulsory arbitration of labor disputes is the question at issue, the exact subject being: "Resolved that the adjustment of disputes between employees and employers should be made a part of the administration of justice." Cadillac has the affirmative side tomorrow evening. This is the question for the winter in the Michigan High School Debating League of which Cadillac is a member. Each school has five debates with other schools and then the team with the highest standing in each district is entered in contests with winners of other districts. Gradually resulting in a state championship. Each school has an affirmative and negative team and there are four possible points for each debate, one vote for the decision of each judge and one point for the victory. Cadillac had one debate scheduled previously, with Luther. That school forfeited, giving Cadillac four points. Cadillac should win tomorrow evening, as the affirmative side of the question has prevailed in most of the debates so far held. Manton has debated once before, thus having a practical advantage over Cadillac. Manton had the negative side on that occasion also and lost. The local affirmative team that will argue tomorrow night is: Lilliam Amundson, Milborn Anderson and Harold Carter. The Cadillac negative team that later will have interscholastic contests in the district competition is Leland Dewey, Paul Dunsworth and Phillip Thompson. The next Cadillac debate will be Jan. 21 but the opponent has not yet been named by the state authorities. Only a very nominal fee will be charged the public to defray the expenses of judges and the visiting team. Miss White, the debating coach, and Principal C.B. Shankland accompanied the affirmative team to Big Rapids last night where they heard Howard City mix things with the Rapids. The affirmative team won there. Superintendent C.W. Crandell of Cadillac was one of the judges.
Dec. 17, 1970
The Lake County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Monday in favor of overriding a governor's veto placed on their proposed throwaway bottle ordinance. The ordinance was sent to Gov. William Milliken twice recently for his approval. And, twice Milliken rejected it on points of legality. Milliken said he felt it was beyond the county's jurisdiction to pass such an ordinance. Milliken did say he was in "close harmony" with the county's objectives. The ordinance will take effect Jan. 1, 1972 and carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and fine of $100 for persons convicted of violation. "It's a law now," said Edward Kaplan, Lake County prosecutor and Board spokesman. The Board had first wanted the ordinance to take effect in April of 1971. Kaplan said they decided in April of 1972 to give surrounding communities a chance to pass similar ordinances. Kaplan said the extension was also meant to give county merchants a chance to prepare for the extra accommodations needed for storing returnable bottles. Since Lake County's attempt to get Milliken's signature, the governor has formed a special committee to investigate the possibilities of passing such an ordinance on a statewide basis.
Dec. 17, 1995
While one Tustin family is just beginning to recover from a house fire last week, another family whose house burned down in November has been adopted by some area students. Christmas will be a bit brighter for Faith McKeown, her daughter, Chell and her son, Dekota Ray, thanks to goodwill generated by alternatives and adult education students at the Tech Success School of the Wexford-Missaukee Vocational Center. The students range from teenage to the elderly and are from several Tech Center schools including Cadillac, Mesick, Pine River and Manton, said Melissa Fullerton, president of the student council. "The students sympathized and wanted the help," Fullerton said. "I could sympathize, too, because I have a baby daughter, Kelsey, and it would be terrible to lose everything." Marie Wyman, a grandmother-student at the tech lab, said the burned-out family is staying with family members until they can be relocated. "I think it's a tremendous outreach for our student body to reach out to people in need," Wyman said. Betty Yokeum, student council advisor, said the students are looking for ways to improve the reputation of their school. The opportunity to help someone in need came up. "It's a way of encouraging all of us," she said. "every week this month we're having a shower for this family. One week it will be kitchen supplies, the next bathroom needs, then bedroom linens. We need to provide a turkey and all the trimmings to fill a Christmas basket."
