April 25, 1922
Witnesses for the government in the Boulevard Beach case at Chatanooga, Tennessee, left the city today. Defense witnesses left previously. Local parties interested in the proposition have circulated false statements recently to the effect that the prosecution was costing this county a large sum. This is untrue as the prosecution is being pushed by the federal government and the case has cost the county or city nothing. The question of the amount of swamp land in the tract is not at issue, misrepresentation and use of mails being points on which the government drew its indictments. The Chicago promoters are being prosecuted on these charges. The attention of local authorities originally was turned to the case when letters were received from women in distant parts of the country. Agents had told them that the lots were needed to house men employed in the truck factory here and that many purchasers of lots already were living on them in tents. Literature of the promoters showed a resort hotel, band stand, bathing beach and other improvements. It was claimed the lots were located on an improved road. Such false presentation of the project led the city commission and board of supervisors to unanimously denounce the scheme as a fraud. The authorities asked the widest possible publicity in fighting the scheme which gave legitimate resort enterprises here a black eye, and the federal government took up the prosecution of the promoters.
April 25, 1972
Nine area fire departments were “armed” Saturday with big army surplus vehicles by the Cadillac district by the Department of Natural Resources to help combat the forest fire menace this year. The large army trucks were loaned to the departments as “fire vehicles” so area firemen could aid DNR and other forest fighters in controlling brush blazes during the dry season, DNR District Fire Supervisor Del Weiland said. “Structure fires” however, will remain as the first priority for these departments, and if such a call is received by those men while in the field, they may leave the forest fire after notifying the fire boss at the scene,” Weiland said. Except for a few minor problems, “the condition of the trucks are excellent,” he said. They may be driven as fast as “50 to 60 mph” and “are very good when traveling on rugged ground,” Weiland said. The trucks were loaned on a “we-help you and you-help-us” basis, according to Weiland. The DNR can also assist the departments on a structure fire if they need assistance, he added.
April 25, 1997
Writers and editors of the Cadillac High School Linden St. Journal are in a battle over free speech with principal David Williams. Williams, who has final say as the paper’s editor, was concerned about two headlines in the April issue as well as placement of a story on the front page. One headline, on the entertainment page, reads “You Can Call It Crap, But I Like It.” The article deals with the next big trend in music — electronic music. The other article with the headline “Do You Smell a Scandal? I Do!” was also found unacceptable by Williams. According to Cadillac Area Public Schools superintendent Fred Carroll, the words “crap” and “scandal” are the problem. Williams found the words inappropriate. According to Dawn Phillips, an attorney, “the principal has a right to decide what will be allowed in the paper. The principal has a right to protect the school district from libel liability.” Phillips said Williams is probably “trying to find a balance between the students’ rights and protecting the school district from libel.” With the word “scandal” in the headline, Phillips remarked that “it could have been an inflammatory story, and the principal would be within the rights to protect the school district.” The article addresses the cost issue of new computers for Cooley Alternative School. In part, it reads: “These eight computers (for $5,000) are better than any computer in the high school, and it seems to me they could get computers with the same specifications for at least $1,000 less.” Later in the article, it reads: “the school board must be pretty hard headed if they can’t see they are getting their chained yanked.” Staff writer Denise Staffoli, who finds the after-printing destruction “unfair,” sees the headlines in a different light. “The line is supposed to catch attention. That’s the purpose of a headline. Otherwise, people wouldn’t read the stories,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.